Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date Delayed

Cyberpunk 2077's release date has been delayed. More specifically, the game will no longer be releasing next month. Rather, it's been pushed 21 days and will now release on December 10 via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. According to CD Projekt Red, the delay comes down to the challenges of shipping the game on so many platforms across more than one generation. Adding to this challenge has been the pandemic, which has forced everyone to work at home.

While the game "went gold" earlier this month, the team still has work to do ensure the game runs smoothly on every platform. In other words, while the game's development is complete from a content perspective, it still needs more polish.

"Today, we've decided to move the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 by 21 days. The new release date is December 10th," reads an official statement. "Most likely, there are many emotions and questions in your heads, so, first and foremost, please accept our humble apologies. The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it (Xbox One/X, compatibility on Xbox Series S|X, PS4/Pro, compatibility on PS5, PC, Stadia)... while working from home. Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly. We're aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do."

The statement continues:

"Some of you might also be wondering what these words mean in light of us saying we achieved gold master some time ago. Passing certification, or ‘going gold’, means the game is ready, can be completed, and has all content in it. But it doesn’t mean we stop working on it and raising the quality bar. On the contrary, this is the time where many improvements are being made which will then be distributed via a Day 0 patch. This is the time period we undercalculated. We feel we have an amazing game on our hands and are willing to make every decision, even the hardest ones, if it ultimately leads to you getting a video game you'll fall in love with.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

Releasing on December 10 means the game is no eligible for The Game Awards 2020, which means if it does win Game of the Year at the show, it will need to so in 2021.

