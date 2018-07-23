Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Actually Consulted a Neurosurgeon Regarding Implementations

CD Projekt Red is going all out to assure that Cyberpunk 2077 lives up to its level of reputation. After all, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is considered one of this generation’s best games; and following that is no easy act. However, the team is covering every angle it possibly can when it comes to making it an immaculate experience.

And if you need any further proof of that, you can check out this interview with Mike Pondsmith, the creator of the Cyberpunk 2020 pen and paper role-playing game that 2077 is based on.

While speaking with IGN, he explained that a lot of thought went into the creation of the original tabletop game and CD Projekt Red is respecting that in full. He explained how it only included content that could “tangibly” be considered reality.

They even went as far as to sit down with an actual neurosurgeon to make sure that the understanding of cybernetic implementations was done the right way. When’s the last time a team went to that level of realism?

Pondsmith explained, “What I love about the PnP is the reality of it. The fact that we didn’t just pull the ideas, the concepts, and the technology out of nowhere. We built them on things that we could actually tangibly back in reality. For example, we did cyberware. We sat down with a guy who’s a neurosurgeon, and we said ‘how do we make this stuff work? How do we implant it? What’s the surgical procedure? What can we get away with?”

This, combined with both Pondsmith and CD Projekt Red’s research into the lore, should truly make Cyberpunk 2077 a standout title.

The developer has talked at great length about risks taken with this new game, such as the decision to go with a first-person shooter format; a choice and consequence system that’s not quite as simple as it may look; and “setting a very high bar” when it comes to its cycle in development.

“We still have a lot of work to go; because we have set the bar very high,” said CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski in that last story. “Expectations are also huge, which is clearly visible after our presentations at E3 – we are all very happy about the quality.”

Cyberpunk 2077 currently doesn’t have a release date, but it’s set to arrive for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and possibly next-generation consoles. You can read more about the game here.