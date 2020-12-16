Cyberpunk 2077 Is Tweaking the Number of Dildos in the Game

✖

If you have been playing Cyberpunk 2077, there is a good chance that you have seen a relatively alarming number of dildos lately regardless of platform. According to the developer, this in part was intended because of how sexuality is portrayed in the video game, but is also due to the mechanics under the hood where the dildos were included as part of what could be random loot. It seems like the appearance rate of them was too high, however, and CD Projekt Red intends to tweak those settings until there is just the right amount of dildos in Cyberpunk 2077.

"We wanted Night City to be pretty open sexually, where something by today’s standards might be taboo or kinky is very normal and commonplace by 2077 standards,” Cyberpunk 2077 senior quest designer Philipp Weber told Kotaku via email in explanation as to why there were so many dildos in the video game.

"The second reason for the high amount of dildos in the world is because they can spawn as random loot," Weber added, "and we were still tweaking those settings, so especially during the early reviews, the amount of dildos in the game world was pretty high. We’re going to adjust them so that the dildos don’t appear too out of place/context and distracting and more where they should be by design."

For now, it's unclear if the recently released hotfix for the title made a significant adjustment to the number of dildos in the game. As someone that's been playing since right after it launched, my own experiences have led me to believe that there are still plenty of dildos to be found regardless of where you look.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC -- but you should probably steer clear of the console versions for now. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.

