Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Says It Did Not Spend Enough Time on PS4 and Xbox One Performance

As part of a new conference call in the wake of Cyberpunk 2077's launch, CD Projekt has gone into more detail about the game's somewhat disastrous state on the previous generation of consoles, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While it had already issued an apology about the console performance issues that seem to be plaguing players, the conference call provided some interesting context -- like, for example, the fact that the company simply did not spend enough time on the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

At the very start of the call, CD Projekt noted that it had "underestimated the scale and complexity of the issues" on PS4 and Xbox One and had "ignored the signals about the need for additional time to refine the game on the base last-gen consoles" according to the official transcript. When it came time to answer direct questions, the company was asked whether this was done to ensure it met a specific launch date and how exactly all that came to pass, and the answer is... well, illuminating.

"It is more about us looking – as was previously stated – at the PC and next-gen performance rather than current-gen," said Michał Nowakowski, SVP Business Development at CD Projekt. "We definitely did not spend enough time looking at that. I wouldn’t say that we felt any external or internal pressure to launch on the date – other than the normal pressure, which is typical for any release. So that was not the cause."

As for how the game managed to launch in its current state on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt takes responsibility for that. "In terms of the certification process and the third parties – this is definitely on our side," Nowakowski continued. "I can only assume that they trusted that we’re going to fix things upon release, and that obviously did not come together exactly as we had planned."

