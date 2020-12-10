Cyberpunk 2077 Adds Epilepsy Warning

✖

In case you somehow missed it, it came to light this past week prior to its release that Cyberpunk 2077 from developer CD Projekt Red had a potential major issue when it came to inducing seizures thanks to the construction of some of its sequences with flashing lights. The developer responded to these concerns by saying it would add a distinct, separate warning in the game in addition to looking at a more permanent solution to the problem. And now, it would seem that the first part -- the new warning -- has come to pass, at least on PC.

Essentially, the new warning at the start of the video game explicitly notes that certain visual effects like the braindance sequence cited in the original report could potentially provoke seizures. If the player or someone in their family has ever displayed symptoms of epilepsy, they might want to consult a physician before playing. You can check out what this looks like in action below:

Booted up Cyberpunk 2077 to see a seizure warning come up at the start of the game that wasn't there before. Really amazing to see how @DirtyEffinHippy helped make meaningful change happen for the safety of players. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ItNwuLOxla — Elise Favis (@elisefavis) December 10, 2020

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

