Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Comments on Seizure-Inducing Sequences

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has responded to a Game Informer report that certain sequences in the upcoming video game ended up giving the writer a seizure. In terms of specific actions, it would appear that the developer intends to add a distinct and separate warning about the sequences, and the developer is also working on how to more permanently address the issue.

More specifically, the report from Game Informer's Liana Ruppert notes that there are several potential general triggers within the game, but that the "braindance" sequences in the video game seem to include a series of lights that are basically intended to trigger a seizure, whether it was intentional or not. A common epileptic trigger is rapid blinking lights, and it would seem that Cyberpunk 2077 is full of them.

Thank you for bringing this up. We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA (https://t.co/eXpPn73VSK). Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible. https://t.co/lXFypnSit2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 8, 2020

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in just a few short days on December 10th after being delayed one final time. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

