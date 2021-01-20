Cyberpunk 2077's Jackie Welles Voice Actor Wants to Return for DLC

✖

Following Cyberpunk 2077's release last month, it seems that many are looking forward to the game's DLC updates, including voice actor Jason Hightower. Hightower appeared in the game as the character Jacquito "Jackie" Welles, and recently told UK outlet ExBee that he would not be opposed to returning for DLC should fans demand it. CD Projekt Red has a number of higher priorities at the moment, including making the game available on the PlayStation Store once again, but fans of the character, and the game, should be happy to hear that he's interested in returning, should the occasion call for it!

Of course, there is one problem with a return for Jackie Welles (WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD): the character died in Cyberpunk 2077 during the heist at Konpeki Plaza. Jackie's arc in the game has a clear impact on V, and is a major part of the game's storyline, regardless of which lifepath players decide to choose. Despite the fact that Welles clearly didn't make it out of the game in one piece, Hightower has come up with a potential way of bringing the character back.

"Listen, I don't want to be the one to say it. We could [make a] DLC upload of Jackie if you wanted," Hightower told ExBee. "This is not everyone but, you know, for those who might want a little bit of Jackie in their ear while they're doing missions, there you go."

In response to Hightower's suggestion, ExBee's Callum Self pitched the idea of having Jackie's voice return as a radio host. It remains to be seen whether or not CD Projekt Red will embrace either of these concepts; an argument can be made that either one of these choices might diminish the impact of the character's death in the game. At the end of the day, that will be up to CD Projekt Red to decide, but if fans give the idea enough support, it certainly seems like a strong possibility!

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you played through Cyberpunk 2077 yet? What are your thoughts on Jackie Welles returning to the game in some fashion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!