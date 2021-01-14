Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Gives PlayStation Store Update

✖

Last month, Sony shocked fans with the announcement that it would no longer offer Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store. PlayStation fans can still play the game on Sony consoles by purchasing it physically, but not digitally. The move was made in response to the many issues that fans raised regarding the game's bugs, as well as requests for refunds. While a specific return date for the game has not been set, CD Projekt Red has now addressed the issue on the game's website, and the ways that it is trying to make Cyberpunk 2077 available again on the PlayStation Store.

"We are working on fixes and updates, and are working with Sony to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to PlayStation Store as soon as possible," reads the game's website.

It will be interesting to see just how long it takes for Cyberpunk 2077 to return to the PlayStation Store. It's hard to say what Sony's requirements might be for Cyberpunk 2077 to be relisted, but CD Projekt Red has a lot of incentive to get the game back on the PlayStation Store as soon as possible; the longer the game is unavailable, the more the developer stands to lose. While CD Projekt Red is hard at work fixing the many issues that players have come across since Cyberpunk 2077's launch, these issues may have irrevocably harmed the game's reputation. Games have been able to bounce back from poor launches (Star Wars Battlefront II springs to mind), but it tends to be an uphill battle for a lot of developers.

No matter how difficult the process is, it seems that CD Projekt Red will continue working to deliver on Cyberpunk 2077's promise. Despite the negativity that has surrounded it, the game does have quite a few defenders. Notably, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai recently gushed about the game. It's worth noting that Sakurai also played the game on a PS4 Pro. Perhaps when the game returns, more gamers will discover Cyberpunk 2077 and feel the same way.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

