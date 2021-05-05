Cyberpunk 2077 Meets Final Fantasy 7's Tifa in Awesome Fanart

✖

The video games of recent years have inspired some truly creative tributes — and it looks like a new piece of fanart is definitely no exception. A Reddit post from user @luffie-edric imagines a surprisingly excellent mashup of two recent video game fan favorites — Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077, and Tifa from Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The fanart, which you can check out below, provides Tifa with Johnny's cyberpunk-influenced prosthetic arms, as well as just an added sense of style. As luffie points out in the caption, Tifa has the ability to "punch harder than any Gorilla arm."

Not only does the fanart work on a purely aesthetic level, but it's relatively easy to imagine Tifa within the unique world of Cyberpunk 2077. Ever since Final Fantasy 7 Remake officially came out, fans have gotten to see Tifa take on a larger, more powerful role in her respective franchise, with some awesome results.

"I like when she gets really fiery. Fired up a little bit and gets frustrated and lets out some of her real emotions and speaks up for herself. So, even more of that I would love. I mean, you see it in the first game. But anytime that Tifa is being strong and independent, I am cheering her on, which is a lot of the time," Britt Baron, who voices Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, told ComicBook.com in 2020. "And so, I mean, that's one of my favorite parts about playing her and I think it's a really awesome character on so many levels. As a female, I think it's really... It's very... I want to say... I mean, I hate to say this. But I feel like it's kind of rare in video games to see a female that not only is a strong, strong fighter in her own way, by no means needs anyone to save her, is very capable on her own, but isn't just this cold-hearted tough woman. I think sometimes it's either one or the other. It's either you're this sweet, feminine damsel in distress or you're a really tough, hardened, low-voiced warrior."

"And I think Tifa is kind of this rare mix of both because she's so kind and empathetic and soft-spoken in a lot of ways, and feminine, but also really strong and a fighter and can get angry and is passionate," Baron continued. "And I think she kind of encompasses a more realistic picture to me of what women are. We're so many things. We're not just one thing. I can be a lot of those aspects within one person. So, I mean, yeah, I mean, I love when she fights. I don't know. I'm just down for the journey. Any day I get to voice Tifa is a good day."

What do you think of this fanart of Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Tifa mashed up with Cyberpunk 2077's Johnny Silverhand? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!