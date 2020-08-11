Cyberpunk 2077 Explains the Game's Lifepaths

CD Projekt Red has released an all-new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, detailing the game's various lifepath options. When players begin the game, they will have three to choose from: Street Kid, Nomad, or Corpo. Which one players choose will determine the main character's path and backstory, and each one is vastly different from the rest. Choosing will likely prove difficult for some players, but the feature should give them plenty of incentive to play through the game multiple times, in order to truly experience all that Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer. The new trailer can be found in the Tweet below, or at the top of this page.

True to its name, the Street Kid lifepath will cast players in the role of a kid raised on the streets. Coming from a tight-knit community, the character seems all too familiar with the seedy underbelly of the game, as they regularly run afoul of law enforcement, rival gangs, and more.

The Nomad lifepath seems in stark contrast with the narrative direction of the Street Kid option. Players that select this path will find themselves cast in the role of a character constantly on-the-move, living a life just outside the lights and sounds of the science fiction setting. The Nomad's family has been separated, however, leading them towards Night City.

Last but not least, the Corpo lifepath casts players in the role of an employee for the Arasaka corporation. Of all the lifepaths shown off in the trailer, this one seems to be the darkest option. While the Street Kid and Nomad lifepaths seem to have some friendly faces, the Corpo direction looks much lonelier. In a world where employees are regularly tasked with "zeroing" others, there might not be many people that the player can trust. Of course, that darker direction just might be part of the appeal for some players!

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on November 19th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a Google Stadia release to follow, as well as updates on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

