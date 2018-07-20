Cyberpunk 2077 and How to Make a Name for Yourself in Night City

If you’re like us, you’re still salivating over that amazing trailer from CD Projekt RED about their upcoming RPG thriller, Cyberpunk 2077. Little did many know that much of the trailer was actual gameplay (yeah, it’s that fluid) and each frame hid a secret about what the tale has to offer players. Now, the developers are picking a part the trailer in their “frame by frame” series and episode 10 is now live!

The explanation comes from a new blog series by the team over at CD Projekt RED going literally by each frame to tell its story. Their first several entries can be found here, while the newest episode talking about the Night City itself and what the player’s sole purpose is:

According to their most recent blog post, “For most, despite pervasive violence and poverty, leaving Night City is not an option. Everyone is a lone wanderer in their own right and Night City presents an undying hope for fame and success where failure is the ultimate fear. Self-preservation and self-promotion—not money—are the driving forces behind societal advancement. In order to be someone, you have to be more than yourself. To become immortal, you have to become a brand, an ideal.”

The in-game society players will see is riddled with crime as they assume the role of V and make a name for themselves. But to scale the ranks in Night City, one must first become intimately familiar with the gang infrastructure. Luckily, the dev team has us all covered:

“Night City has seen its share of gang warfare over the years. Night City gangs vary by structure, hierarchies, and backgrounds. Organized crime in this town is driven primarily by violence. There’s an ever-present need to prove oneself. Self-actualization through violence is a philosophy followed by many in society. At the bottom, physical brutality settles most disputes. At the top, corporations do whatever’s necessary to maintain both hard and soft power. Here, fear is king.”

Overall, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a wild one and the adventures players will go through look to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

