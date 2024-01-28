New Cyberpunk 2077 Update Teased to Release Very Soon

CD Projekt Red has indicated that it's gearing up to release a new update for Cyberpunk 2077 in the very near future. Following the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion in the back half of 2023, CD Projekt has continued to push out new updates for Cyberpunk 2077 at a frequent pace. And despite the fact that the open-world RPG is now over three years old, the latest such patch for the game will be rolling out mere days from now.

Announced on social media recently, CD Projekt Red informed Cyberpunk 2077 players that the game's next update is planned to arrive this coming week. A specific date on which the patch would be released wasn't given, but some details regarding would the update would do were outlined. Specifically, this new title update is set to resolve various bugs and other errors that players have had with Cyberpunk 2077 in recent months. One thing that CD Projekt said it would look to fix with this update is tied to finisher animations.

⚙️ We are aiming to have a new patch for #Cyberpunk2077 out sometime next week. It will tackle the most common issues reported by players, including finisher animations.



Moving forward, CD Projekt Red has already made clear that it won't be pushing out many more major updates for Cyberpunk 2077. Instead, the studio has started to work on many of its larger projects on the horizon which include a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 4. Although the studio's focus has shifted away from primarily supporting Cyberpunk 2077, that doesn't mean that new patches are going to come to a halt completely. As such, CDPR will likely push out more updates over the course of 2024 but they will surely be much smaller in nature. As for this coming week's update, we'll be sure to share the patch notes for the update here on ComicBook.com once it officially goes live.

Are you still playing Cyberpunk 2077 at this point in time for yourself? And what fixes are you hoping to see arrive as part of this new update for the game? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.