New Cyberpunk 2077 Update Hides a Big Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Reference

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long, long way since its launch. From patch updates to lore expansion, the CD Projekt Red game has done a lot to build itself up. Most recently, the sci-fi game stunned fans when it shared Update 2.1 thanks to its sheer scope. CD Projekt Red stuffed a lot of requested features into the patch, and it even includes a rather emotional reference to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Of course, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners hardly needs an introduction. The hit anime was released under Studio Trigger and CD Projekt Red a couple years back. The show became an instant hit with audiences regardless of whether they played the original game. From start to finish, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners wowed netizens with its plot, and it had a number of heartbreaking twists.

In most of those emotional moments, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners included the song "I Really Want to Stay At Your House" by Rose Walton and Hallie Coggins. The song itself is found in the Cyberpunk 2077 world, but the game's anime put it on the map. So of course, anime fans could only sob when Update 2.1 paid homage to that track.

After all, the new Cyberpunk 2077 update includes romantic encounters, and one of those jobs is titled "I Really Want to Stay At Your House". The song itself is even used in the encounter quests, and fans on social media admitted the addition left them in tears. So if you have yet to check out Update 2.1, grab some tissues because Cyberpunk 2077 is gunning to make gamers cry.

What do you make of this latest Cyberpunk 2077 update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!