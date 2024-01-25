Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Is "Considering" Multiplayer, Says Developer

The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel may include multiplayer, though it's not a guarantee. CD Projekt Red is one of the biggest developers out there now, which wasn't really the case a decade ago. The studio certainly had a degree of respect attached to its name thanks to its work on the first two Witcher games, but it wasn't until The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released in 2015 that everyone was able to fully understand the power and talent CD Projekt Red possessed. It was able to show up Fallout 4, one of the most anticipated games in years and make CD Projekt Red a studio to watch for. Years later, it began showing off Cyberpunk 2077, an open-world FPS that looked to be the studio's answer to a game like GTA. It had a botched launch that really hurt the developer's reputation for years, but it ultimately recovered after tons of updates and the release of its expansion, Phantom Liberty.

Now, CD Projekt Red is working on what comes next. The studio has expanded drastically and is working on multiple games at once including a new trilogy of Witcher games and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. It looks like The Witcher 4 will release the soonest and is already pretty deep into development while the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel seems to be just getting off the ground. It's so early in development that CD Projekt Red can't fully commit to whether or not it will even have a multiplayer offering. However, CD Projekt CEO Adam Badowski did say in an interview with Reuters that while he can't discuss specifics on multiplayer elements in the Cyberpunk sequel, he did note that they are being considered. As for what that might look like, no one really knows.

Cyberpunk 2077 was expected to have a multiplayer component at some point with some believing it may be like GTA Online, but those efforts were pulled back on after the rocky launch. It's likely fixing the game became an all-hands on deck effort and multiplayer became less of a priority. The game's credits still credits a multiplayer team, so it was clearly something that CD Projekt was working on. Cyberpunk 2077 is not expected to get any more major updates, so the next possible chance for something like that would be in the sequel. However, that's still years away and the game is in such early development, that CD Projekt isn't even sure if it will happen or not.

[H/T Eurogamer]