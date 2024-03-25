Cyberpunk 2077 Going Free to Play on PS5 and Xbox for Limited Time

CD Projekt Red has announced that its popular first-person RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will soon be completely free to download and play across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. By most accounts, CDPR has wrapped up its work on Cyberpunk 2077 following the launch of the game's Phantom Liberty expansion this past year. As the studio now moves on to its next project, it's still in the process of trying to expand the reach that Cyberpunk 2077 has. To do this, a new free trial for the game will be up for grabs in the coming days.

Going live on March 28, this free-to-play iteration of Cyberpunk 2077 will become downloadable on the PlayStation and Xbox digital storefronts. This free phase for the game will last a little more than three days in total as the trial will wrap up on March 31. Per usual with free demos of this nature, CD Projekt Red will only limit players to experiencing five hours of Cyberpunk 2077 in total. After this time, users will need to purchase the full title in order to keep playing.

Try out #Cyberpunk2077 for free!



Get a taste of Night City in a free trial coming soon to @PlayStation 5 and @Xbox Series X|S. Deets below 👇 pic.twitter.com/CTcs2Sm3ZJ — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 25, 2024

As mentioned, Cyberpunk 2077 is essentially at the end of its life, which means that if you start playing it now for the first time, you shouldn't expect any new content to be added. That being said, this is arguably the best time to play Cyberpunk 2077 as a result, as the game is now complete and can be experienced in full. Not to mention, last year's Phantom Liberty expansion ended up garnering a ton of acclaim and is widely considered one of the best aspects of the game. Although this Phantom Liberty content surely won't be able to be played as part of this five-hour trial, it's very much worth checking out if you buy the full version of Cyberpunk 2077.

Are you going to look to take advantage of this free phase for Cyberpunk 2077 this weekend? Or have you already previously played the game? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.