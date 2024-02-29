Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.12 Has One Change Players Will Love

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update -- patch 2.12 -- is live on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And according to the official patch notes of the new update today, there are a host of changes and improvements being made to not just the base game, but to the Phantom Liberty expansion as well. Included in this are a couple of changes players will love, or at least that os what some of the comments on the patch notes suggest.

One of the things the update does is make a change to I Can See Clearly Now. More specifically, CD Projekt Red has lowered the Body attribute check required to move the dumpster. Commenting on this change, users have thanks CDPR for it and it is "most welcomed."

There are other changes and improvements beyond this though. Below, you can check out the entire patch notes for the update as they have been provided by CD Projekt Red:

PATCH NOTES

PC-specific

It will now be possible to properly rebind the Radioport and dropping bodies to a different key on AZERTY keyboards. Switching quest objectives will now be assigned to the T key on all keyboards.

Fixed an issue where trying to bind the T key to actions in Exploration & Combat resulted in a "Binding Failed" error.

Together with Intel we fixed the stuttering issue that occurred while the "Prioritize P-Cores" option was enabled.

Together with Razer we fixed a crash that occurred when using Razer Chroma enabled devices.

Fixed an issue where NPC hair could appear extremely bright inside vehicles when Ray Tracing is enabled.

Fixed a crash that occurred on Steam Deck when playing with Ray Tracing enabled.

Xbox-specific

Addressed an issue where the game could enter an infinite loading state, hang up or crash on Xbox when using some saves.

All Platforms

Fixed an issue causing the inability to access the menu, inventory, stash, holocalls and fast travel.

Updated the description of the Sonic Shock quickhack so that it properly reflects the changes made to its behavior in 2.1.

Improved visibility of the controller cursor in menus and when using computers or keypads. This change will primarily help Steam Deck users, but will also benefit consoles and PC when using a controller.

New Dawn Fades – Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to open the phone to read the notification from the Automated Delivery System.

I Can See Clearly Now – Lowered the Body attribute check required to move the dumpster.

I Walk the Line – Sasquatch's jump attack will now properly register as a hit and deal damage.

Riders on the Storm - Enemy cars in the chase sequence will now shoot at Panam's van.

Nocturne Op55N1- Fixed an issue where, after choosing to call Reed, the conversation sometimes wouldn't trigger, blocking progression.

Sonic Shock will now be properly categorized as a Covert quickhack.

Fixed instances where groups of immortal enemies could appear across Night City.

Fixed an issue where some elements on the perk screen wouldn't change after switching to Colorblind Mode.

BioDyne Berserk will now properly have increased Crit Chance from its Reflexes Attunement.

