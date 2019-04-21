‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Release Date Reportedly Leaked

According to a new potential leak, CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated and incredibly ambitious PS4, Xbox One, and PC game, Cyberpunk 2077, will release this year on November 28. There’s been a few reported leaks and rumors that have placed the upcoming cyberpunk role-playing game in 2019, but this is the first time a specific date has surfaced. The release date comes courtesy of Slovakian storefront Pro Gaming Shop, and at the moment, it’s unclear if the retailer actually believes this is when the game is releasing or if this is just an estimation.

As you may know, release date estimations are common by retailers, but normally they don’t manifest in specific dates. Usually if a retailer is estimating when a game is releasing for the purpose of pre-orders, it puts down a placeholder, which is always something generic. Generic placeholder dates are always either the first or last day of any given month. In other words, this doesn’t look like a placeholder date. So, is it a mistake? It’s possible. Is it an actual leak? Maybe, but even if it is, it could still be wrong the date.

Chances are its inaccurate. One, because CD Projekt Red has said nothing to suggest the game will release this year, though a 2020 release seems likely. But two because why would CD Projekt Red tell this retailer the date? You specifically don’t tell smaller, region specific retailers release dates ahead of time for this very reason. But who knows, maybe multiple retailers know of the date, but this is the only one that slipped.

There’s also the matter of the date itself. November 28 is a Thursday. And it’s also Thanksgiving. Big games tend to release on Tuesday or Friday. For example, CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, released on Tuesday. Thursday is an odd day to release a game, and Thanksgiving is an especially odd day to release a game.

All of this is to say, take this with a grain of salt. Thankfully, we shouldn’t have to wait long to know when Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing though, as CD Projekt Red has teased that it will probably reveal the release date this E3.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, PC, Xbox One, and possibly next-gen systems. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to hit the comments section with what you think or let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_.When do you think Cyberpunk 2077 is going to release?

