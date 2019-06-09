Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date Revealed In New Trailer

Today, during Microsoft’s E3 press conference, CD Projekt Red announced the release date and revealed a new trailer of Cyberpunk 2077, it’s upcoming open-world for PS4, Xbox One, and PC and its first big release since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 2015. So, when is the game coming? April 16, 2020 (pre-orders are live now). And just like at E3 2018, what the Polish studio showed off looked like a potential bar setter and a perfect recreation of everything that makes the cyberpunk genre so good.

But somehow the release date wasn’t even the biggest news. The biggest news was that John Wick will be in the game. No, really. John Wick.

In Cyberpunk 2077 you play as V, a hired gun on the rise and who just got their first serious contract. As you will know, you’ll be able to play as either male or female, and customize your character to your liking. In the beginning of the game you’re just a nobody in a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners, and corporate lifehackers, but over the course of the game you will establish a reputation.

The game is set in 2077, in America. Megacorps control life in every aspect. Underneath the corporate skylines is a criminal underworld full of drug-pushing gangs, dirty-tech hustlers, and slingers of illicit braindances. In between these two worlds is where decadence, sex, and pop culture mix with violent crime, extreme poverty, and the good ol’ pursuit of the American Dream.

In this world, you have no future, but you can at least control who you are and make a name for yourself. To survive though, you will need to modify your body with advanced cyberware and take jobs that no one else would touch.

Gameplay wise, there’s a robust character customization system, different classes, interactive dialogue control, and the freedom to do whatever you want, even during missions. The game takes place in first-person, though cut-scenes and driving are in third-person. Meanwhile, combat is a mix between shooting, melee, and RPG mechanics.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. For more on the game — media, information, and news — be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, don’t forget to leave a comment with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does Cyberpunk 2077 look?

