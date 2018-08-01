Cyberpunk 2077: “Frame by Frame” Final Episode Is All About That Speed

The Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 trailer was incredibly enticing, drawing fan interest from all over the world to see what the next RPG would be like from the creators of The Witcher. Little did many know that much of the trailer was actual gameplay (yeah, it’s that fluid) and each frame hid a secret about what the tale has to offer players. Now, the developers are picking a part the trailer in their “frame by frame” series and the final episode is now live.

The explanation comes from a new blog series by the team over at CD Projekt RED going literally by each frame to tell its story. Their first several entries can be found here, while the newest episode gets a little darker and opens up about the trauma team that was introduced within the trailer. The 13th, and final, episode is about how stylish the game gets – and how fast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the dev team, “Speed is a major theme in Cyberpunk 2077. For many, it’s just a way of life. The city moves fast, so keep up or get blown back. Any edgerunner will tell you: If you stop, you die — Night City waits for no one.”

They added, “Our protagonist’s well-worn bomber jacket oozes style, but that’s not it’s only purpose. Like most fashion choices in Night City, the jacket is also designed to be functional, offering the ability to connect the character to different forms of tech.”

That unique jacket made its first big reveal during the E3 trailer and honestly, we can already see the cosplays in-progress as we speak. After hearing about the incredible customization, and seeing it for ourselves during our hands on time with the game, we know that the creativity of fans will be unstoppable.

Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a wild ride and the adventures players will go through look to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

