‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Is About Trying to Save Yourself In A Dark World, According to Devs

CD Projekt RED knows how to spin an incredible RPG experience, that much has been seen in their iconic The Witcher series. With Cyberpunk 2077 on the horizon, the studio is sharing even more on what we can expect from the open-world adventure.

CD Projekt RED writer Stanis Swiecicki recently sat down with GamesMaster Magazine to talk about the “much darker” journey ahead.

“We’re putting all our narrative firepower into allowing gamers to experience their story, one in which their decisions will shape who their character really is,” he told the magazine. “It goes without question, though, that the dystopian future we’re putting you in is a dark and violent place. Being in control of who you are and having it stay that way is what matters most. You’re never trying to save the world, it’s always about saving yourself.”

He told the magazine that this adventure is much darker than some might expect. It’s not a heroic journey, instead it’s the player versus the world in the dreadfully dark Night City.

Vi’s tale isn’t about saving the world around them in a flurry of justice-ridden poetry, it’s about trying to save themselves in the suffocating darkness that the world of Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer. A game rife with choice, consequence, and situations that players never thought they’d be in. From everything we’ve seen thus far, Cyberpunk 2077 looks like it’s going to be one hell of a ride.

For more about the game itself, as per the studio over at CD Projekt RED:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”