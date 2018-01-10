‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Breaks Years-Long Social Media Silence, Fans Instantly Lose Their Minds

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter has been far too silent for far too long. With the last update happening in 2013, it was instantly noticeable when a cryptic return Tweet was posted. Though the message was simple, and a confusing – that didn’t stop CD Projekt Red fans from absolutely losing their minds.

With the dead silence on both the Website, their YouTube, and their Twitter – we can only hope that this is not just a simple ‘Hey, we’re here’ but more of a ‘Hey, we’re here … and you should be paying attention soon’ beacon. Or maybe we’re just losing our minds with everyone else:

*beep* — Cyberpunk Game (@CyberpunkGame) January 10, 2018

Here are few of our favourite reaction to the company breaking their radio silence:

OH MY GOD — Rino The Bouncer (@RinoTheBouncer) January 10, 2018

I mean the last time they tweeted was in 2013, so something is DEFINITELY happening. — Rino The Bouncer (@RinoTheBouncer) January 10, 2018

And my personal favourite:

HALF LIFE 2077 CONFIRMED! — Aragorn (@_Aragorn___) January 10, 2018

News on the upcoming game have been sparse, though we definitely appreciate the reasoning behind it. While they can’t talk about the game itself, many personages of Projekt Red have shown just how passionate they are about the development. Executive Producer John Mamais made it clear that the game will be very ambitious but also stressed that they did not want to show anything until the game was ready. It’s an admirable thing, to not get fans hopes up and then let them down when things don’t work the way they initially intended. And we can definitely appreciate the hyped up response that Mamais had when talking about NOT being able to talk about it (language advisory), “I can’t tell you shit. I can’t tell you anymore. My throat would be cut if I said anything about it. It’s going to be really, really, really fucking badass, I can tell you that much.”

For now, we wait, but we know we won’t be alone in eagerly anticipating that next post!