New Cyberpunk 2077 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 has released a new update today, Patch 1.31, for PC, consoles, and Google Stadia that largely fixes a number of bugs, visual and otherwise, while providing a small optimization update to the PlayStation version of the title. Some highlights include the fact that roads should now look wet after it rains, a fix to a problem where reload speed perks actually slowed reload time, and a whole bunch of quest-specific bugs that have been nixed.

You can check out the full patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.31, straight from the developer, below:

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where after upgrading an item with a quest tag, the base version of said item wasn’t removed from the inventory.

Fixed an issue where weapon reload speed perks slowed down reload time.

Corrected the height of the charged jump.

Adjusted enemies’ stealth detection speed dependent on game difficulty.

V will no longer get stuck in falling animation when crashing a motorbike while also having “The Rock” perk.

Quests & Open World

Disasterpiece

Fixed an issue where Judy didn’t spawn in her van on Jig-Jig Street.

These Boots Are Made for Walkin’

Thorton Galena “Rattler” will no longer become invulnerable after the quest is completed.

Beat on the Brat

Fixed an issue where the quest could reactivate with the objective “Go to the final fight” on saves made on game version 1.22.

With a Little Help from My Friends

Fixed an issue where the objective “Wait for the nomads” could persist on the screen long after player’s arrival at the junction.

Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to interact with the nomads to discuss the plan.

The Nomad

Fixed an issue where player’s car could get stuck between a blockade and a guardrail, preventing them from returning to the car and blocking progress.

Visual

Fixed an issue where roads after rain did not look wet, which was the result of ongoing work on the Wet Surfaces System. In 1.31 wet surfaces should look more detailed than they did even before the issue occurred.

Removed hair and/or eyebrows in cases where they were set to “off” in earlier game versions.

Fixed an issue where shooting with a Tech weapon caused a momentary blinding light.

With a Little Help from My Friends – fixed an issue where Carol was missing her tablet or sitting in the air during a scene.

UI

Returned missing descriptions in Overheat and Short Circuit quickhack tooltips.

Returned missing descriptions for Backpacker, Resist!, Osmosis and Footloose clothing mods.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t claim in-game Registration Rewards due to the error: “A network error has occurred. Please try again later”.

Console-specific

[PlayStation] GPU memory optimization.

As noted above, Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.31 is now available for consoles, PC, and Google Stadia. The video game itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.

