Cyberpunk 2077 Roadmap Update Reveals Next-Gen Release, DLC, and More

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has shared a new update on the game, accompanied by a new content roadmap that reveals when players can expect the game's next-gen versions to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X, when the game's free DLC will start releasing, and more. Unfortunately, for those looking forward to the game's proper next-gen versions, CD Projekt Red won't be releasing them until sometime in the second half of the year.

The somewhat vague roadmap seems to suggest more specifically that these versions won't release until the final quarter of the year, which is to say, closer to 2022, but this isn't clearly outlined. What is noted is that after the game's next two patches, which look like they will release somewhat soon, the free DLC will start rolling out, and once all of this DLC is out, then the next-gen versions will release.

What the roadmap doesn't mention is the game's multiplayer, which is clearly not releasing this year. However, it also doesn't mention a reveal, though it's unclear if it would in the first place. What's also not mentioned are the game's two single-player and premium expansions, which also clearly aren't releasing this year.

For more details about the progress being made on Cyberpunk 2077’s further development, including information about updates and improvements, free DLCs, and more, please visit https://t.co/vfY3xxCM1G pic.twitter.com/6U28q8pcVH — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

Of course, in game development, everything is subject to change. Cyberpunk 2077's release date was delayed several times before it finally released in December, so take the above roadmap with a grain of salt. The game's next update is dropping in the next 10 days, according to CD Projekt Red, but beyond this, everything else has vague windows that could easily change, including the second update, which the Polish developer says will be much more substantial.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It's also playable on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but only via backward compatibility.

