D&D Cookbook Gets a Deck of Many Things Inspired Expansion

A new Dungeons & Dragons recipe deck based on the Heroes' Feast cookbooks from authors Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, Michael Witwer, and Sam Witwer has been announced, soon bringing even more recipes for your party to enjoy around the table. The oversized deck of 50 cards, titled Heroes' Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels, will feature easy-to-prepare snacks, libations, and sweets and will release later this year, perfectly timed for cozy fall gaming sessions.

The Deck of Many Morsels contains 10 new recipes and 25 photographs that are exclusive to the deck, including items that will quell an intense craving like Underdark Forage Board, Halfling Tea Sandwiches, Exploding Cheese Puffs, Butternut Beer, and Figs Cakes. The cards are coated to protect against unexpected spills and out-of-place crumbs, designed to make each part of finding the perfect addition to the night whether you're the host, joining game night, or just want to try something new at home.

Pick a card (or maybe a couple if you're feeding a crowd!) from The Deck of Many Morsels and use it as a shopping list to gather your ingredients at your local market. From there, you're ready to follow the provided heroically simple steps on the back of the card to prepare what will probably be your new favorite treat, using the photograph as a reference to be sure you're on the right track.

Penguin Random House says the recipes have been "culled from the menus of taverns and markets to the recipe books of halflings and night hags." Finding the perfect festive food and drinks to include in these recipe collections takes a deep love for details and the history of Dungeons & Dragons, as well as research. Ahead of Heroes' Feast Flavors of the Multiverse's releases, ComicBook was able to interview the authors over email and were offered fantastic insights into the research behind the recipes featured in the Heroes' Feast books, referencing nearly 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons history and material to build a vast collection of recipes.

The authors explained the importance of food in fantasy, stating "Worldbuilding demands verisimilitude and fantasy is no exception. Details are the building blocks of "reality." So, no matter how fantastic the setting, no matter how extraordinary the culture, for it to be believable it has to be grounded in a particular set of rules and details, like food. D&D players crave immersion -- and food is a wonderful layer to help steep these worlds in tradition and truth."

Pre-orders are available now with the links to various retailers on Penguin Random House for $25.99 retail. The Deck of Many Morsels releases October 1, 2024, so you've got plenty of time to prepare yourself to sip and snack your way through the deck.

Have you already checked out Flavors of the Multiverse already? What's your favorite Dungeons & Dragons recipe to prepare for game night? Let us know in the comments or send us a picture of your favorite on X!