Dungeons & Dragons Is Getting a Cookbook

Dungeons & Dragons will be getting a cookbook later this year. Ten Cent Press has announced Heroes' Feast: The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cookbook, a new cookbook containing 80 dishes inspired by the cultures and monsters found in Dungeons & Dragons. The new cookbook is written by Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Michael Witner, the team behind Dungeons & Dragons: Art & Arcana, and contains a mix of snacks, main courses, desserts, and drinks that can be enjoyed by D&D fans and non-D&D fans alike. Ten Cent Press is also the publisher of the popular Young Adventurers series of books, which have brought the world of D&D to life for young readers without necessarily bogging them down with rules.

Each recipe explains some of the context for the dish, explaining the storied history of the Knucklehead Trout found in Icewind Dale, or explaining the magical nutritional benefits to Elven Bread. Even drinks like the Mind Flayer are presented "in continuity" with helpful facts or trivia about how the drink got its name. Fans can either use the recipes to learn more about the cultures that live in Dungeons & Dragons' campaign settings, or they can make some food to feed to their fellow party members and DMs.

Other confirmed recipes include Bytopian Shepherd’s Bread, Iron Rations, savory Hand Pies, and Hogs in Bedrolls, Amphail Braised Beef, Hommlet Golden Brown Roasted Turkey, Drow Mushroom Steaks, and Moonshae Seafood Risotto. Desserts and cocktails include Heartlands Roseapple & Blackberry Pie, Yawning Portal Biscuit, and Chultan Zombie.

Heroes' Feast: The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cookbook will be released on October 25th, with a retail price of $35.00. You can pre-order the book on Amazon now.

