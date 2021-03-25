Critical Role Announces First Novel, Written by Bestselling Author Marieke Nijkamp

Penguin Random House has announced its first Critical Role book, written by New York Times bestselling author Marieke Nijkamp. Critical Role: Vox Machina - Kith & Kin will follow a brand-new story featuring twins Vex'ahlia and Vax'ildan set years before the pair met their fellow Vox Machina adventurers. The duo (along with Vex's beloved bear companion Trinket) will follow the pair as they get entangled in a plot run by the Clasp criminal syndicate and will see the twins fall on opposite sides of the fray. You can check out the cover to the new novel below:

This is the first fiction novel released by Penguin Random House's Del Rey imprint, following a 2019 licensing agreement. 10 Speed Press previously released The World of Critical Role last fall, which gave a behind the scenes look at the series and fandom.

Marieke Nijkamp is best known for This Is Where It Ends, a 2016 novel that stayed on the New York Times Bestsellers List for Young Adult Hardcovers for over a year. More recently, she wrote The Oracle Code graphic novel for DC Comics.

“It’s hard for me to think of something more central to all my memories of Critical Role than the bond between the twins,” said Liam O’Brien, Vax'ildan's player on Critical Role, in a press release. “Discovering and creating their story and their friendship with Laura has been one of the greatest parts of this entire journey and I’m thrilled to dive deeper into their past together with this book.”

“I spent so much of my time growing up pouring over fantasy series,” said Laura Bailey, Vex'ahlia's player on Critical Role. “I always searched for new ways to find out more about the characters I loved. It’s kind of surreal to get to do that now with characters we created. The twins are a part of Liam and I, deeply ingrained, and I can’t wait to uncover more of their relationship with this story.”

Critical Role: Vox Machina - Kith & Kin will be released on October 26, 2021.