The Official Dungeons & Dragons Heroes' Feast Cookbook Gets a Massive Pre-Order Deal

Yesterday was a big day for Dungeons & Dragons fans. The next D&D adventure Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden was unveiled along with an official cookbook dubbed Heroes' Feast. The adventure will likely get a big pre-order deal soon, but the time is now for Heroes' Feast.

Heroes' Feast from Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Michael Witwer includes 80 recipes inspired by Dungeons & Dragons that cover snacks, main dishes, desserts, and cocktails, Some examples include Bytopian Shepherd's Bread, Elven Bread (recipe sample below) Iron Rations, Hand Pies, Hogs in Bedrolls, Amphail Braised Beef, Hommlet Golden Brown Roasted Turkey, Drow Mushroom Steaks, and Moonshae Seafood Risotto. Deserts and cocktails include Heartlands Roseapple & Blackberry Pie, Yawning Portal Biscuit, the Chultan Zombie, and, of course, The Mindflayer (recipe sample below). Needless to say, the book would be a fun way to take your game nights to the next level.

Pre-orders for Heroes' Feast: The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cookbook are live here on Amazon in hardcover for $23.49, which is 33% off the list price. Note that you won't be charged until the book ships (around the October 27th release date) and you'll automatically get any additional discounts that occur during the pre-order period. Lock the 33% discount down while you can. If it goes any lower, you'll be covered.

While you're at it, you might want to check out the buy 2, get 1 free deal that Amazon has going on Dungeons & Dragons books. The deal could end at any moment, so take advantage of it while you can.

The Mindflayer:

Elven Bread:

