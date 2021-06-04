Dark Horse Announces The Art of Apex Legends

✖

Dark Horse Books has announced The Art of Apex Legends, a new oversized hardcover art book featuring art and developer commentary from the popular free-to-play battle royale video game Apex Legends from developer Respawn Entertainment. This is far from the first time that Dark Horse has published material from the Apex Legends franchise, and there is even a current comic set in that world publishing from Dark Horse Comics. The Apex Legends art book is currently set to release later this year on November 10th for $39.99. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

It is difficult to say exactly what the art book will contain beyond the broad details above, but it seems fair to assume that it will have gone to the printer prior to future Legends being finalized and added to the video game. For example, the cover art features most, but not all of, the current Legends with a conspicuous absence of the more recent ones. "Pore over the finest features of unique legendary skins," the announcement from Dark Horse Books reads in part, "marvel at the deadly intricacies of every dynamic weapon, explore each nook and cranny of the game’s battle-scarred arenas, and more!"

You can check out the full cover for Dark Horse Books' The Art of Apex Legends below:

(Photo: Dark Horse Books)

As noted above, The Art of Apex Legends is set to release later this year on November 10th for $39.99. It is currently available to pre-order here on Amazon. As for Apex Legends itself, the popular free-to-play video game is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 9, which seems to have dropped the number in favor of a name only with "Legacy." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think about the new Apex Legends art book from Dark Horse Books? Are you excited to see exactly what sort of things have been included inside? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

