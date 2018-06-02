Dark Souls Remastered Graphics Comparison, How the PS3 Version Stacks Up

The Dark Souls Remastered version has finally arrived, though Nintendo Switch players are still waiting a bit longer. For those that have been revisiting the unforgiving franchise, however, many fans are diving right back in and marveling at the stunning changes the remaster has brought. But if you’re like me, you love tech comparisons. Not from a haughty place of “huehue, this is better” but from a genuinely interested mindset of seeing far that progression has come. The latest comparison does just that by comparing the Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro up against the original PS3.

The comparison comes from our good friends over at GamingBolt and really does make it interesting! Seeing side by side the changes promised, the changes many have experienced for themselves, is exciting! It’s very clear to see that the remaster has fixed many of the performance issues that plagued the game when it first released, drastically increasing the frame rate and the fps dips. Now the game has been boosted from 30 fps with drastic dips to a smooth sailing 60fps.

The resolution has also been increased, which has been notated since the game’s reveal. The PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One both boast 1080p, while the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X put out an impressive 3200 X 1800p.

The game is a marvel. We knew the remaster would like better, that’s the entire of a remaster, but to see the differences talked about in action side-by-side with the original version is incredible. Even Blighttown has been fixed, which was a huge running joke in the gaming community that loved to get their butts kicked in some Dark Souls action.

The Dark Souls Remastered is perfect for those that loved the first one and want to revisit, and also a fantastic way for those that never got a chance to play it to dive in for the first time. Check out a small blurb from our full review below:

Limited issues aside, Dark Souls Remastered is truly the best way to play the game at the moment, regardless of your preferred platform. It’s a release that honestly could’ve come at any moment or during any year and it still would’ve been bought by many without a second thought. If you’re new here to Lordran, enjoy your stay and bring plenty of Estus. For returning players, welcome back, and prepare to die.”