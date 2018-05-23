Dark Souls Remastered Launch Trailer Revealed

It’s almost time, Dark Souls fans. The remastered version is almost here and with it comes a Nintendo Switch release and a brand new trailer! The Dark Souls Remastered launch trailer is the perfect reminder as to why we fell so hard for this title in the first place, despite its brutality, and it just makes it even easier to get excited!

As seen in the video above, the remastered version takes what we loved about the first game and upgrades pretty much everything. This latest version provides both HDR and 4K support, with 60fps at a 1080p resolution rate. So pretty much – it’s the best way to experience the game. Pair that with the improvements made to the multiplayer components of the title, and this pain-loving game is pretty much a masochist’s paradise.

Dark Souls Remastered releases on May 25th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch release planned for later this Summer.

Now that the game is coming to the hybrid platform from Nintendo, here’s what you need to know:

“Re-experience the critically acclaimed, genre-defining game that started it all. Beautifully remastered, return to Lordran in stunning detail. Dark Souls Remastered includes the main game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.”

Deep and Dark Universe

Delve into an epic dark fantasy universe stricken by decline and the Curse. Explore its intricate world design – full of hidden passages, dungeons and secrets – and uncover its deeply rooted lore.

Each End is a New Beginning

Each playthrough surprises you with new challenges and unexpected facets of the game. Don’t bet on completing the game only once.

Gameplay Richness and Possibilities

Hundreds of unique combinations of weaponry, armor, magic and crafting options to create your own playstyle and gaming experience.

Sense of Learning, Mastering and Accomplishment

From your first steps to mastery, build your character while refining you playing skills. Learn to strategize freely and experience the rewarding taste of overcoming daunting foes.

The Way of the Multiplayer (up to 6 players with dedicated servers)

Whatever your motivations are to play online – collaboration or confrontation, support or betrayal – you’ll find your true home among the nine covenants. Which allegiance will you choose?