Darkest Dungeon 2 Release Date Announced

After entering early access all the way back in 2021, Darkest Dungeon 2 finally has an official 1.0 release date. Rather than letting loose a full-blown sequel to 2016's Darkest Dungeon at once, developer Red Hook Studios has spent the past couple of years slowly building what would become DD2. And while some fans have been holding off checking out Darkest Dungeon 2 in its early access form, it's now known that they won't have to wait much longer to play the full version of the game.

Revealed in a new blog post on the official Darkest Dungeon website today, Red Hook Studios confirmed that the sequel will reach its 1.0 phase on May 8th. At this time, the game will continue to be purchasable across both Steam and the Epic Games Store. In the past, the original Darkest Dungeon ended up coming to consoles, so it seems likely that this sequel could land on new platforms in the future. For now, though, no such plans have been announced by Red Hook Studios.

Prior to releasing in May 2023, Darkest Dungeon 2 has been confirmed to be getting a handful of new updates. Red Hook hasn't said what these new patches will bring to the game, but the next "big" update is said to be arriving "very soon."

If you'd like to learn more about Darkest Dungeon 2, you can check out the game's official description down below.

"Darkest Dungeon 2 is a roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across the decaying landscape on a last gasp quest to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within...