David Harbour Is A "Private" Gamer

Gran Turismo and Stranger Things star David Harbour loves video games, but prefers to play by himself. Video games have risen in popularity at a tremendously fast rate over the last few decades. Many years ago, they were viewed as a more childish form of entertainment and a waste of time by some people, but have become more widely accepted as the medium has matured. Of course, there's less accessibility to games than there is something like film or television due to the fact you need hardware capable of playing said game, they cost a lot of money, and if you're not a gamer, you may need to get comfortable with the controls before getting full use out of it.

However, David Harbour has been gaming since the earliest days of the medium. In a new interview on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast (recorded prior to the actors' strike), Harbour revealed that he's been playing games since the Magnavox Odyssey 2, a console that released in the late 70s. Harbour stated that he's a big RPG fan and loves the idea of powering up in a fantasy world to conquer the villains. He noted that he's remained a gamer ever since and considers himself a very "private" gamer, not wanting to share it as it's a world that he can immerse himself in. The Stranger Things star said he doesn't have a desire to play with his younger co-stars as he wants to fully immerse himself in something that isn't as familiar to him.

David Harbour is starring in the Gran Turismo movie releasing later this month and will also star in the new Alone in the Dark game releasing later this year. Whether or not Harbour will get to continue to flex his love for gaming beyond these two projects remains to be seen. Either way, it's clear he's a life long gamer.

Gran Turismo is out in theaters on August 25th. Alone in the Dark will release on October 25th for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.