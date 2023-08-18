David Harbour Reveals "Cringey" Stranger Things Promo He Had to Do

Back in 2022, The Duffer Bros revealed that Netflix and their hit series, Stranger Things, would be ending with its upcoming fifth season, and fans got a taste of what was to come with the incredible fourth season. Stranger Things began production earlier this year but had to put things on pause with the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes still in effect. Not much is known about the fifth season of Stranger Things, but it will see the return of Hopper (David Harbour). Harbour was recently promoting his upcoming film Grand Turismo, and he revealed a funny detail about a cringey promo that he had to do for Stranger Things.

David Harbour Reveals Cringey Stranger Things Promo

While speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis for his upcoming film Grand Turismo, Harbour revealed the one Stranger Things promo that he had to do that was pretty cringey. According to the actor, the cast of Stranger Things had to get on a bus to greet fans, and it became "cringey" very quickly.

"I'll tell you what they did want to do. Season two, I think it was of Stranger Things. They wanted us to ride on a TMZ-type bus. It was like a Stranger Things fan bus and like get on the bus, stop traffic, get on the bus, drive up, and everybody gets off the bus with them and stuff, and we did it for like a couple of minutes, and it became very, as the kids say, cringey very quickly."

David Harbour Wants Stranger Things to End

Harbour previously revealed that when he first started on Stranger Things, he didn't want the series to end, but now he thinks that it's "time" for it to conclude.

"What's funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show even if I wasn't in it," Harbour told DiscussingFilm in an interview in March. "Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there. But also, we've all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So, it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time."

Stranger Things 5 was initially expected to premiere sometime in 2024, but with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes it may end up being delayed. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Stranger Things Season 5 as we learn it!

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.