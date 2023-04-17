New PlayStation Tease Catches the Attention of Days Gone Fans

A new tweet, and possible teaae, from Bend Studio -- the developer best known for 2018's Days Gone -- has caught the attention of fans of Days Gone, including fans that are desperate for a sequel. The tweet was shared this morning and features a pen and a notebook. Some PlayStation fans have taken this to be a tease at a new IP, but this is a stretch. It's also a stretch to tie it to a Days Gone sequel as nothing about the image screams Days Gone. It doesn't scream anything in fact, which is why there's so much room for speculation and Days Gone fans to go off about a sequel in the replies.

So far, Bend Studio hasn't commented on the speculation the tweet has generated. Unfortunately, for those speculating about Days Gone 2, they are going to be almost certainly disappointed. If this is a subtle tease at a new game, it's probably not a Days Gone sequel. The creative forces behind the game have left the studio and reports have been adamant that PlayStation has no interest in a sequel to Days Gone.

Below, you can check out the tweet for yourself:

This please!! pic.twitter.com/LSk2XLqvEW — Citizen of the Verse (@AnthropicDualiT) April 17, 2023

Days Gone 2??! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2bKYjWEkXH — 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 (@AbdulWadudZ_) April 17, 2023

While Days Gone 2 may never happen, Days Gone is real and available. Not only can it be purchased via PS4 and PC, but it's available through PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium as well. The game has not been brought to the PS5 yet. If a sequel is ever going to be made, this will likely happen first so it's an important missing piece of the Days Gone 2 puzzle.

"Days Gone's road to releasing as a PlayStation 4 exclusive hasn't been the smoothest one," reads the opening of our review of Days Gone. It stars a rough protagonist named Deacon St. John who's trying to find answers about his wife and a deadly virus that wiped out much of the population and turned people into zombie-like enemies called 'Freakers.' Tepid excitement for the game was done no favors by a delay, and compared to Sony's other exclusives seemingly of the same caliber, it felt out of place as a generic-looking, open-world zombie game. After spending quite a bit of time with Days Gone, it appears those hesitations were warranted."