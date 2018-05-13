Days Gone Has Bike Customization And Can Be Continued After The Credits

You might not be able to customize Days Gone protagonist Deacon, but nobody said anything about his sweet ride.

That’s right, while players may be stuck with Deacon’s dumb backwards hat, they can customize his motorbike to make it feel more unique and personal to them.

In Days Gone, Deacon’s motorbike is basically his best friend, and it will be a key element to the gameplay. In other words, players will spend a lot of time on it as they travel around the game’s post-apocalyptic world. And in addition to it needing the occasional repair — though apparently you don’t have to worry about the tires popping — you will be able to trick that bad boy out.

As you progress through the game, you can upgrade your bike with new speed boosts, new exhausts, and improvements like better handling and reduced noise. And, most importantly, there will be a variety of paint jobs to pick from, so that you can ride around in a style that suits your preferences (there better be a hotrod pink option).

But what good is a nice bike without sick jumps to take it off? Don’t worry: there are those as well. Though, for some odd reason, you can’t do wheelies. Yeah I know, tragic.

If you hate riding your bike around, you don’t have to. There’s also a fast-travel system.

Sony Bend has also confirmed that after you’ve completed the game’s — roughly — 30 hour campaign, you can continue to play right as the credits are done rolling. What this post-campaign state of the world will look or be like, isn’t clear.

In development exclusively for the PS4, Days Gone is slated to release sometime next year, that’s if it doesn’t get delayed again.

There’s been a ton of Days Gone information and media this week, so here’s a recap in case you missed any of it:

– It will have dynamic weather and large populated cities.

– There are no difficulty options, and no easy mode.

– The campaign length has been revealed.

– You can’t customize the appearance of protagonist Deacon.

– Gameplay footage of the opening hour has been released.

– An additional 45 minutes of footage that picks up after said opening hour also has been released.

Thanks, Game Informer.