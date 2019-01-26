In PS4’s ‘Days Gone’ Your Drifter Bike Is Your Most Important Companion

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment released the second video in an ongoing series that takes a deeper dive into the finer details of its upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive: Days Gone.

More specifically, Sony has released a new video dubbed “Riding the Broken Road,” which is the second video in its Days Gone “World Series.” Where the first video served as a tour of the game’s setting from a broader perspective, the newest video is all about protagonist Deacon St. John’s drifter bike, which will be his most loyal and reliable companion as he tries and traverse a brutal world teeming with danger.

According to the video, your drifter bike is more than a means of transportation, it’s often the difference between life and death. You basically can’t outrun anything in the game, which means you’ll never want to get too far from your bike in case you get overwhelmed and need to escape a horde of freakers or hunrgy zombiefied wolves.

The video also reveals that there will be bike customization in the game. Not only can you toy with the aesthetics of the bike, but you’ll need to upgrade things like its gas tank and nitro if you really want to survive the game’s world. The former is especially important, because you never want to run out of gas and paint a huge target on your back.

There’s some other interesting tidbits divulged in the video, such as when you die, you’ll respawn on your bike, which you hopefully kept nearby. For all of insight into all the details about the drifter bike, be sure to peep the entire video above.

Days Gone is poised to release worldwide on April 26 via the PlayStation 4 and priced at $59.99 USD. A first-party Sony game, there’s no chance the title will come to any other platforms, ever.

