Days Gone Release Date Will Be Revealed “Very Soon”

According to Sony Bend, a release date for Days Gone will be unveiled “very soon,” despite the game still being 2019 bound.

News of the announcement comes way of Sony Bend’s Studio Director Chris Reese, who when chatting with Screen Rant, talked about when the open-world action-adventure game will arrive.

“We’ll have more info on that very soon,” said Reese.

The director didn’t offer up any further details, but “very soon” seems to apply that a release date, or at the very least a narrowed release window, will be announced during E3 next month. A Gamescom announcement in August could also possibly be within the parameters of “very soon,” as well as Paris Games Week in October, but that would be stretching the meaning of soon quite a bit. If I was a betting man, I would put my chips on an E3 announcement.

Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world littered with aggressive zombie-like enemies dubbed ‘freakers.’ In it, you play as biker and bounty hunter Deacon St. John, who is struggling to find a reason to live in this new world brimming with despair and danger.

Days Gone is in development exclusively for PS4. Poised to hit sometime next year, it will be Sony’s Bend first release in nine years, and its first new IP since Syphon Filter.

For more recent information and media on Days Gone, click here. If it’s an overview of the game you’re after, well, we got that to.

At its core, Days Gone is about survivors and what makes them human: desperation, loss, madness, betrayal, friendship, brotherhood, regret, love – and hope. It’s about how even when confronted with such enormous tragedy they find a reason to live. Hope never dies.

Unique Enemies

In addition to human drifters, marauders, and other groups, Deacon must face a wilderness overrun by Freakers – mindless, feral creatures, more animal than human but very much alive and quickly evolving. Freakers have needs, habits and behaviors that the player can learn and adapt to.

Unique Setting

The harsh high-desert of the Pacific Northwest offers a large variety of environments in a single geographical area. One minute Deacon can be riding through a pristine forest, a snow field, a lush meadow, and the next, be in the harsh desert lava fields. The hazardous environments, scarred by millions of years of volcanic activity, are defined by ancient lava flows, mountains, caves, cliffs and river basins, delivering a breathtaking backdrop to an equally diverse style of gameplay. Cinnabar mines, lava tube caves and small rural towns offer a variety of environments to explore.

A Dynamic World

Using the power of PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine 4, Days Gone offers an incredibly realistic and detailed open-world experience. Vast and hostile environments can be fully explored on the back of Deacon’s drifter bike. Abandoned vehicles can be searched for useful items. Towns and buildings can be entered and searched – at great risk. All lighting is done in real time – eye adaption technology creates a real sense of dread when entering dark buildings; day and night have an impact on the experience; weather affects enemy behavior.

Brutal Sandbox Combat

Exemplifying true, free-form gameplay, Days Gone offers freedom to explore, strategize and play “your way.” Every challenge can be approached and completed in an almost infinite number of ways. Many different items and weapons can be crafted using items found in the field, including brutal melee weapons and traps. Customizable weapons and skills offer true freedom in how the game is played.