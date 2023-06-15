DC Reveals Justice League Dark Deck-Building Game

The mystic side of the DC Universe is getting some shine from Cryptozoic Entertainment's popular DC Deck-Building Game, as Cryptozoic has revealed a Justice League Dark set is on the way to Kickstarter. We don't have all the details yet, but Cryptozoic has revealed a few, including that you'll be commanding characters like Wonder Woman, Zatanna, John Constantine, and Doctor Fate, while the cover art indicates Swamp Thing is in the mix as well. The Kickstarter will launch in a few weeks, but there's plenty more to get excited about already, and you can get notified of the campaign's launch right here.

In the Justice League Dark set you'll be attempting to seal the threats of magical Super-Villains and transform your cards into more powerful forms, and there will evidently be plenty of Kickstarter-only exclusives for the set to those who back the campaign. Cryptozoic also says there are several all-new Expansion packs, playmates, and an all-new Rivals Deck-Building Game, as well as other surprises.

(Photo: Cryptozoic Entertainment)

The previous Kickstarter featured Injustice as the core set and a Flash Rivals set, and that game is hitting stores now. Since we are talking about a Justice League Dark game, we've got to have a Detective Chimp playable Character card, right? It just makes all the sense in the world. How are you not going to include one of the best detectives around...who is also a chimp! Okay, apologies, my rant is now complete.

Going off of the last Kickstarter as an example, fans got the Injustice standalone set, Rivals The Flash vs. Reverse-Flash, a Super-Villains playmate, a Multiverse Box in either super-villains or superheroes edition, and Injustice playmat, and more. There were also a host of unlocked cards for the game and unique sets, including Oversized cards, Super Move Cards, Arena Cards, a Bonus Promo Character (which was The Batman Who Laughs), and foil cards.

That's just a few of the unlocked stretch goals, and Justice League Dark will likely follow suit with plenty of options. Perhaps that's where Detective Chimp will come in, and as for the Rivals set, there have been three so far. The past entries included Batman vs Joker, Green Lantern vs Sinestro, and Flash vs Reverse Flash. It does seem time for a Superman vs Lex Luthor or Wonder Woman vs Circe or Cheetah, though they could also go with Martian Manhunter, Hawgirl, or Cyborg, who have all been mainline League members in the past.

Hopefully, we'll get more details on both the Justice League Dark and Rivals sets soon, but in the meantime, you can check out all the details on the Injustice set right here. You can also sign up to be alerted on the Justice League Dark Kickstarter right here.

Are you excited for the Justice League Dark DC Deck-Building Game? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things gaming and DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!