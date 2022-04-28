DC Deck-Building Game's 10 Anniversary Kickstarter Reveals DC Bombshells Crossover Pack

✖

The DC Deck-Building Game 10th Anniversary Kickstarter by Cryptozoic Entertainment is rolling along and unlocking new additions to the campaign, and one of the coolest Stretch Goals so far is the DC Bombshells Crossover Pack. The pack will come in a Kickstarter exclusive box and brings Bombshell heroes like Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Stargirl, Mera, Zatanna, and Batwoman into the game. You'll also get 8 super-villains to face and 23 main deck cards, as well as a new Bombshell Attack keyword that will allow you access to powerful effects. You can check out the DC Bombshells Crossover Pack and the full 10th Anniversary Kickstarter campaign right here.

Super-Villains previewed in the pack include The Joker's Daughter and Killer Frost, but we also caught glimpses of Hero cards like Catwoman, Hawkgirl, Barda Free, Raven, and Vixen, plus the reveal of the villain Harley Quinn card. There will also be 1 Randomizer card and 1 Multiverse divider included in the crossover pack, and these cards can be mixed in with any other DC Deck-Building Game base set as well.

(Photo: Cryptozoic)

The 10th Anniversary Kickstarter allows you to back the new Injustice Gods Among Us expansion and The Flash vs Reverse-Flash Rivals box, as well as the Heroes or Super-Villains editions of the Multiverse Box. The highest tiers allow you to also get the past expansions in new Multiverse Editions, and there's even a tier that gets you all of the past promo cards released.

A series of stretch goals have also been unlocked in addition to the Bombshell Crossover Pack, including new character cards for Injustice like Sinestro, Catwoman, Raven, and Lex Luthor, as well as new Super Move cards, new Nemesis cards, Super Power cards, and more. Rivals also got a new Promo card, additional Kickstarter exclusive cards, and added foil to 12 Speedster cards. The Multiverse boxes all also got new cards and oversized locations as well as a Components box. Finally, the Bombshells set also received a new character to play as in Commander Waller as well as new Hero cards featuring Batgirl, Katana, and Black Canary.

Currently, there are two more goals left, each of which would unlock 5 more variant Arena cards at $600k and $625k respectively. We'll have to wait and see if more unlock, as we are already at $597 with 14 days still to go, so it seems we might get a few more added on.

Are you jumping into the new DC Deck-Building Game 10th Anniversary Kickstarter? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!