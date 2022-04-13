DC Deck-Building Game’s 10th Anniversary Injustice and Flash Rivals Kickstarter Is Now Live

Cryptozoic Entertainment’s fantastic DC Deck-Building Game is celebrating its 10 year anniversary, and it’s going big for the major occasion with a new Kickstarter campaign. The DC Deck-Building Game 10th Anniversary Kickstarter features two new additions to the series in Injustice: Gods Among Us and Rivals – The Flash vs. Reverse-Flash, as well as a slick Multiverse Box in both Super Heroes and Super-Villains versions, and you can find the campaign right here. The $70 Injustice For All tier gets you Injustice and Rivals (with all stretch goals), while the Welcome to the Multiverse tier at $135 gets you Injustice, Rivals, Super-Villains Multiverse Box, and Super-Villains playmat.

If you back the DC DBG Super Fan tier, you’ll get Injustice, Rivals, both Heroes and Villains Multiverse Boxes, and both Super-Villains and Injustice playmats. Injustice gets you 190 cards and 9 character cards and uses the Brawl system, while Rivals comes packed with 99 cards and 6 character cards, utilizing the Rivals system. You can find the official descriptions for everything below.

DC Deck-Building Game: Injustice puts you in the world of the hit Injustice: Gods Among Us video games and comics as Batman and his insurgents battle against a tyrannical Superman. Using the Brawl version of the Cerberus Engine, players land devastating blows and block their opponents’ strikes. The Kickstarter Exclusive cover is by renowned artist Well-Bee (Marvels x, The No Ones) and the game cards feature extraordinary original art by six talented artists from Altercomics.net as well as art directly from the Injustice comics.

DC Deck-Building: Rivals – The Flash vs. Reverse-Flash makes you part of the high-speed battle between the iconic rivals. Each player has three unique Character cards, each with more formidable abilities and a higher cost than the previous one. Players use the cards in their hands and special abilities like “Speedster” to buy cards and confront each other until either The Flash or Reverse-Flash stands supreme!

The new and improved DC Deck-Building Game: Multiverse Box is available in both a Super-Villains edition featuring a Kickstarter Exclusive cover showing some of the greatest villains in DC comic book history and a Super Heroes Edition with a cover showing DC’s most famous heroes. With original cover art by artist Omar Francia (Legends of the Dark Knight, Doom Patrol), these storage boxes for your collection are designed to fit sleeved cards and feature a row specifically for oversized cards. It includes a Crossover Pack that uses your whole collection!

