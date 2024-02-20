Dead by Daylight Reveals New DLC Killer, Survivor

After several teasers warned Dead by Daylight players of a creepy new Killer coming to the game, Behaviour Interactive revealed this week the plans for the game's next DLC Chapter called All Things Wicked. Unlike some DLCs which only include a Killer or a Survivor, this Chapter will be the whole package with a Killer, Survivor, and a new map included. Those new additions will be The Unknown, Sable Ward, and Greenville Square, respectively, and ahead of their full release, we already know all that we need to about what the new Killer and Survivor can do in Dead by Daylight.

That's because the patch notes are already up for the DLC's test server update so that players can try out The Unknown and Sable Ward before they commit to buying them. As outlined in the powers and perks for The Unknown, the new Killer is a misshapen entity capable of causing hallucinations and firing off a bouncing energy blast that hinders Survivors.

The energy blast is a pretty new concept for Dead by Daylight, but Survivor Sable Ward has her own tricks through something new called an "Invocation." Tapping into the character's lore and her backstory with Mikaela Reed, this Invocation and other parts of Sable Ward's kit task her with risking time in the basement in exchange for some powerful perks.

More on each of the characters as well as an in-game look at both can be seen below courtesy of Behaviour Interactive. Dead by Daylight's All Things Wicked DLC will launch on March 12th.

Sable Ward

Perks

Invocation: Weaving Spiders

When in the Basement near the circle, press the ability button 1 to begin the Invocation.

Invocations take 120/120/120 seconds. Other Survivors will see your aura during this and can join an ongoing interaction, increasing the speed by 50/50/50% each. If they have an Invocation Perk equipped, they increase it by 100/100/100% instead.

Once the Invocation is completed: You become injured and Broken for the rest of the Trial, and all Generators instantly gain 9/12/15 charges.

Completing the Invocation disables that Perk for all Survivors.

Strength in Shadows

When in the basement, this Perk activates.

Unlocks the Strength in Shadows ability, which allows you to heal without a Med-Kit at 60/60/60% normal healing speed.

When you finish a heal in the basement, you see the Killer's aura for 6/8/10 seconds.

Wicked

NOTE: The PTB features an older version of the Perk which has since been replaced. The effects listed below are how the Perk functions on the PTB, but this effect will be changed before the update goes live.

This Perk starts with 1 Token, up to a maximum of 5/5/5 Tokens.

For each Token, you recover from Mangled 20/20/20% faster.

For each 15/15/15 seconds spent in the basement, gain 1 Token.

While affected by the Cursed Status Effect, you heal 8/9/10% faster.

The Unknown

Killer Power

Press the Power button to charge UVX. Once ready, press the Attack button to launch UVX, a bouncing Projectile which creates a Blast Area upon impact. Survivors become Hindered if touched by UVX while airborne. Survivors touching the Blast Area become Weakened. Weakened Survivors lose health states if touched by Blast Area. Survivors lose Weakened by successfully Staring Down The Unknown.

Special Ability: Hallucinations

The Unknown will intermittently create Hallucinations. Hallucinations cannot be created while charging UVX, performing interactions, or in proximity to map objects like hooks. Whenever Survivors are touched by Blast Area or otherwise become Weakened, the next Hallucination's spawn time decreases by 10 seconds.

Special Ability: Teleport

The Unknown can teleport to Hallucinations, leaving behind a temporary Decoy. Survivors can remove Hallucinations from the Trial with the Dispel ability. Weakened Survivors take longer to Dispel. If Dispel is not completed, Survivors become Weakened and trigger Killer Instinct.

Unbound

This perk activates for 24/27/30 seconds after a Survivor becomes injured by any means.

After vaulting a window, you gain 5% Haste for 10 seconds. This effect cannot stack with itself.

Unforeseen

When you perform the Break action on a Generator, your Terror Radius transfers to the Generator for 22/26/30 seconds and its radius is set to 32/32/32 meters.

You gain Undetectable for that duration.

Then, this Perk goes on cool-down for 30/30/30 seconds.

Undone