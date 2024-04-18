Dead by Daylight Scraps Twins Changes in Response to Feedback

Behaviour Interactive routinely updates its roster of Dead by Daylight Killers by tweaking abilities and adding new effects, but in the case of the update for The Twins, it seems those changes went overboard. The Twins got quite a few adjustments that went live on the Dead by Daylight test servers which were immediately met with concerns from the community after people suggested that The Twins had become the game's No. 1 Killer overnight. Behaviour Interactive has since responded by keeping some of the less problematic changes, but the ones players were most up in arms about have been scrapped entirely.

If you're not caught up on the changes The Twins got that pushed them over the line, the changes had everything to do with Victor, not Charlotte. Victor was updated so that he could latch onto Survivors that were in the dying state with Charlotte gaining a movement speed increase when moving towards a Survivor restrained by Victor. Compounding the issues, it became more difficult to kick Victor away when he was attacking.

Even the Dead by Daylight players that used The Twins most often were saying that the changes shouldn't go through because they'd make the DLC Killer too strong, so you can imagine what was being said by those who played as Survivors or other Killers besides The Twins. Based on those responses, it shouldn't be too surprising then to see that the changes people had the most issues with have now been reverted before they ever had a chance to make it to live servers.

Below is the list of adjustments that have been scrapped:

Dead by Daylight Reverts The Twins Changes

[REVERTED] Victor no longer latches onto Survivors who are put into the dying state.

[REVERTED] Victor once again latches onto Survivors who are injured by his pounce.

[REVERTED] Charlotte no longer gains Haste when Victor is latched onto a Survivor.

Other changes like the faster swaps between Victor and Charlotte have been kept intact. Behaviour said it may revisit The Twins later on, but for now, the changes that made it through the test server process should suffice.

"We have received a lot of comments about The Twins' strength during the PTB," Behaviour said. "We have made the decision to revert the changes to Victor's pounce and keep the various quality of life improvements (faster switching between Charlotte and Victor, ability to recall Victor, and Add-on adjustments & base kit inclusion). We may revisit The Twins in a future update, if necessary, but these smaller tweaks will make The Twins feel better to play for the time being."