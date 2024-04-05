Dead by Daylight Survey Asks Players for Opinions on FNAF, Lethal Company, and More

The latest Dead by Daylight survey is asking for player opinions on several topics pertaining to Dead by Daylight and as well as questions to measure player satisfaction. It’s a lengthy survey, noting it will take about 20 minutes to complete. The Dead by Daylight X account shared a link to the survey, stating “We encourage you to be as honest as possible in letting us know how you feel about the game. The information and answers provided are anonymous.”

As the survey has been posted on social media it’s available for anyone to respond to rather than a select group of players, a practice developers Behavior Interactive seem to tend toward as this isn’t the first public survey. If you want to weigh in for yourself you can do so here, as long as the survey is still active.

Notably, the Dead by Daylight survey requests opinions on a variety of game franchises, asking players to describe their experience with each with ratings from “I do not own this game and have not considered purchasing it” to “I currently own this game and have played it for at least 10h/finished it.” The survey includes the following franchises:

Payday 2

Helldivers 2

Valheim

Hunt: Showdown

Deep Rock Galactic

The Forest/Sons of the Forest

Phasmophobia

7 Days to Die

Enshrouded

Left 4 Dead

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Lethal Company

Escape the Backrooms

Pacific Drive

What’s The Survey About?

The survey is straightforward in the beginning as most are, asking questions about how players experience Dead by Daylight like who they play with, how often they play, the platform they use before asking for opinions on the latest event, in this case the Blood Moon event. Developers Behavior Interactive have used the gameplay experience surveys in the past to help determine future additions like new game modes, as was the case in the December 2023 survey. In instances like the current survey, questions like this could hint at potential crossovers like the previous Attack on Titan crossover, as developers would normally ask this sort of thing to gauge player interest in the named games/shows.

Of course, the surveys aren’t only used to potentially determine future updates and offerings in the game. As can be seen in the Dead by Daylight Steam Community, players also use surveys to request things that they feel would improve the overall experience in the game. Discussion toward the survey aligns perfectly with discussion surrounding the most recent update, which has already garnered opinions toward test features and more from fans.

Which of the franchises in the survey are you hoping has a crossover with Dead by Daylight in the future? Looking at the list of franchises Behavior Interactive are inquiring about this time around, is there a killer or survivor you’re hoping to see? Let us know in the comments or tell me about a different franchise you think it missing on X at @amazingspidrhan!