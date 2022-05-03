Dead by Daylight Releases 5.7.1 Update, Patch Notes Revealed
Behaviour Interactive put out a new Dead by Daylight update this week that's now available across all platforms. This update is 5.7.1 which follows up the larger Mid-Chapter Update released not too long ago and is regarded primarily as a bugfix patch given that it only consists of fixes for issues that either popped up during the last release or were being worked on prior to that. It's gotten a full set of patch notes just as we'd expect from these kinds of updates, and it should be ready to download now on whatever platform you're playing on.
The Mid-Chapter Update was a big one with plenty of changes targeting well-liked Killers like Ghost Face and others, so it's not surprising to see that this one would be more of a cleanup patch. You can find the full patch notes for this update below courtesy of Behaviour:
Dead by Daylight Patch Notes for Update 5.7.1
- Lowered the Ghost Face's chase music. Please note this is a temporary fix while we work on a new chase track altogether.
- Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause Meg to be unable to vault in the Killer tutorial.
- Fixed an issue that caused a totem to spawn in a closed room on the second floor of the Strode House in Haddonfield.
- Fixed an issue that made it impossible to interrupt Survivors on a specific side of multiple generators in Haddonfield.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Legion's power gauge not to refill when equipped with Julie's Mix Tape add-on and stunned by the Head On perk.
- Fixed an issue that caused progress to regress after succeeding a difficult skill check triggered by the Blight's Soul Chemical add-on.
- Fixed an issue that caused succeeding an unhook attempt right before transitioning to the struggle phase to be instantly sacrificed on a subsequent hooking.
- Fixed an issue that caused an interaction started by double clicking on the Stadia platform to continue without holding down the button without the Toggle Interaction option enabled.
- Fix an issue that caused the wrong lobby theme music to be played when the Little Red Gaming Fit outfit for Feng Min is equipped.
- Fixed an issue that caused the fifth entry in the House of the Arkham journal to be played in English instead of Japanese.
- Fixed an issue that caused the survivors to keep making injured noises when recovering to full while afflicted with Madness tier 3.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the selected survivor to not be saved upon restarting the game.
- Fixed an issue that prevented entering the game upon refusing consent for Nintendo Account usage. (Switch only)
- Fixed an issue that prevented a Survivor using Dead Hard to be able to land on the luggage in Ormond Map.
- Fixed an issue that enabled the Killer to body block a Survivor near one of the Gideon's exit gate.
- Fixed an issue that caused an inaccessible Green Glyph on the Car Crusher tile in the Wrecker's Yard map.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Nightmare from setting Dream Snares in the garage in the Gas Heaven map.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Killers to get onto the water tower from the hill in the Suffocation Pit map.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented the Killer to not be able to pick up a Survivor at the bottom of the stairs of the basement.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Credits to appear as a placeholder string ID in all non-English languages. (PS5, Switch and Stadia only)