Dead by Daylight Releases 5.7.1 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Behaviour Interactive put out a new Dead by Daylight update this week that's now available across all platforms. This update is 5.7.1 which follows up the larger Mid-Chapter Update released not too long ago and is regarded primarily as a bugfix patch given that it only consists of fixes for issues that either popped up during the last release or were being worked on prior to that. It's gotten a full set of patch notes just as we'd expect from these kinds of updates, and it should be ready to download now on whatever platform you're playing on.

The Mid-Chapter Update was a big one with plenty of changes targeting well-liked Killers like Ghost Face and others, so it's not surprising to see that this one would be more of a cleanup patch. You can find the full patch notes for this update below courtesy of Behaviour:

Dead by Daylight Patch Notes for Update 5.7.1