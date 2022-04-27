Dead by Daylight Releases 5.7.0 Mid-Chapter Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

The Mid-Chapter Update for Dead by Daylight has been detailed by Behaviour Interactive with the newest update for the game set to go live on Wednesday, the developer announced. That includes everything that's been teased recently such as a rework for a perk deemed "useless" by the community as well as a nerf for another perk players rallied against for being too strong. Several Killers have also been updated with this latest release which makes it quite the sizable one indeed, though that's to be expected from these Mid-Chapter Updates since they typically contain the bulk of changes to hold players over until the next Chapter release.

The patch notes are quite lengthy, so we'll get right to them. You can find those listed below courtesy of Behaviour Interactive with the update itself scheduled to be available now across PCs and consoles. We've omitted the bugfixes and developer notes for the sake of conciseness, but you can see those listed here, too.

Dead by Daylight 5.7.0 Mid-Chapter Update

Visual Update for Haddonfield Map

General

Difficulty ratings for Survivors have been removed

Difficulty ratings for Killers are now Easy, Moderate, Hard, or Very Hard

Easy: These Killers are the easiest for a first-time player

Moderate: Require the player to be comfortable with the basics of the role, though the Killers share common mechanics with those from the Easy category

Hard: Use mechanics that are specific to the Killer and require more practice to be effective

Very Hard: Require a high amount of practice and understanding, inexperienced players would likely find little success when using them

Switch players should update to 14.1.0-1.0 firmware or newer to fix an issue with Auric Cell Purchases failing.

Hemorrhage Rework

New Effect: Survivors affected by the Hemorrhage Status Effect have their healing progression regress at a steady rate when not being healed

Healing regresses at a rate of 7% per second (this means a 99% full heal would take 14 seconds to completely empty)

Sloppy Butcher and The Nightmare's "Z" Block Add-on have been modified to take the new effect into account (changes listed below)

Perks

Boil Over

Increases struggling effects by 60/70/80% (was 50/75/100%)

Boon: Circle of Healing

Increases healing speed bonus by 40/45/50% (was 65/70/75%)

Sloppy Butcher

Modified to account for the Hemorrhage Rework

Increases the rate at which healing progression is lost by 15/20/25%

The Nightmare

Add-on – "Z" Block

Modified to account for the Hemorrhage Rework

Survivors interacting with a Dream Trap suffer from the Hemorrhage Status Effect for 90 seconds (was 60 seconds)

The Legion

The Legion now has unique Terror Radius and Chase music, which can be modified by the Mix Tape add-ons

New: Each successful hit with Feral Slash now increases The Legion's movement speed by +0.2m/s for the remainder of Feral Frenzy

New: After 4 successful hits with Feral Slash, the next Feral Slash will put the survivor into the dying state and end Feral Frenzy

Removed the loss of power gauge on successful basic attacks

When Feral Frenzy ends, the power gauge now starts charging immediately (Previously waited for the fatigue sequence to end)

Fatigue after Feral Frenzy lasts for 3 seconds (was 4 seconds)

Add-on – Mischief List

Increases the Duration of Feral Frenzy by 2 seconds (was 1 second)

Add-on – Scratched Ruler

Decreases Feral Frenzy recharge time by 5 seconds (was 2 seconds)

Add-on – Suzie's Mix Tape

Increases Killer Instinct detection range by 20 meters (was 16 meters)

Add-on – Filthy Blade

Increases time required for Survivors to mend by 4 seconds (was 2.5 seconds)

Add-on – Iridescent Button

Removed effect where Terror Radius extends to the entire map

Reworked Add-on – Stab Wounds Study

The auras of Survivors who self-mend a Deep Wound from Feral Frenzy are shown for 4 seconds afterwards

Reworked Add-on – Friendship Bracelet

Increases duration of lunges during Feral Frenzy by 0.3 seconds

Reworked Add-on – Smiley Face Pin

Survivors who self-mend a Deep Wound from Feral Frenzy are inflicted with Blindness for 60 seconds

Reworked Add-on – Defaced Smiley Pin

Survivors who self-mend a Deep Wound from Feral Frenzy are inflicted with Mangled

Reworked Add-on – Etched Ruler

Survivors hit by Feral Slash are inflicted with Oblivious for 60 seconds

Reworked Add-on – Julie's Mix Tape

If The Legion is stunned during Feral Frenzy, the power gauge refills once the duration of the stun ends

Reworked Add-on – Mural Sketch

Increases Speed Boost per hit during Feral Frenzy to 0.3m/s

Reworked Add-on – Never-sleep Pills

The Legion's base move speed during Feral Frenzy is 4.6/ms

Increases the duration of Feral Frenzy by 10 seconds

Gain 100 to 500 bonus Bloodpoints for each successive hit on a Survivor during Feral Frenzy

Reworked Add-on – Joey's Mix Tape

Survivors who self-mend a Deep Wound from Feral Frenzy are inflicted with Hemorrhage until fully healed

Reworked Add-on – Stolen Sketchbook

During Feral Frenzy from the second chained hit onward, hit Survivors drop their item

Reworked Add-on – The Legion Pin

Survivors who self-mend a Deep Wound from Feral Frenzy are inflicted with Broken for 60 seconds

Reworked Add-on – Frank's Mix Tape

While using Feral Frenzy: Damaging generators is 20% faster, breaking walls is 30% faster the power gauge pauses while performing these actions

Reworked Add-on – Fuming Mix Tape

While using Feral Frenzy: The repair progress of generators can be determined by the intensity of their auras, generators not being worked on regress

Note: Regression effect does stack with Hex: Ruin or other regression effects

New Add-on – Stylish Sunglasses

Shows the auras of Survivors who are mending within a 24 meter radius

New Add-on – BFFs

Earn tokens for hitting Survivors during Feral Frenzy

Second chained hit: 2 token

Third chained hit: 3 tokens

Fourth chained hit: 4 tokens

Fifth chained hit: 5 tokens

Once the gates are powered, if 15 or more tokens have been collected, gain a 4% movement speed boost when not using Feral Frenzy

Removed Add-ons: Nasty Blade, Cold Dirt

The Ghost Face

The Ghost Face can no longer be revealed by Marked Survivors

Marked now lasts for 60 seconds (was 45 seconds)

The Ghost Face now has unique Terror Radius and Chase music

Reviewed the technical implementation of the stalk and reveal mechanics

Fixed an issue that could lead some player's reveal to be ignored completely when multiple survivors are revealing at the same time

Reveal progress will now regress over a short time when a survivor loses sight of Ghost Face and resume when revealing starts again (Previously, losing sight of Ghost Face for a single frame would cause all reveal progress to be lost)

Added in differentiation of the sighting zone (the zone in your screen where the target must be to be revealed or stalked) for killers and survivors to better account for the differences between 1st and 3rd person cameras

Made it possible to reveal Ghost Face / stalk Survivors when they are not in the center of the screen but still take up a large amount of the screen (eg when they are very close to you)

Fixed some issues which caused the stalk / reveal sighting zone to scale incorrectly on non-16:9 resolutions

Add-on – Cheap Cologne

Increases Marked duration by 10 seconds (was 5 seconds)

Add-on – Headline Cutouts

Increases movement speed while stalking by 40% (was 10%)

Add-on – Walleye's Matchbook

Decreases Night Shroud recovery time by 6 seconds (was 2 seconds)

Add-on – Marked Map

Increases duration of Killer Instinct after being revealed by 2 seconds (was 1 second)

Add-on – Leather Knife Sheath

Increases crouched movement speed by 10% (was 5.6%)

Add-on – Outdoor Security Camera

The auras of all Survivors are revealed for 7 seconds when a Marked Survivor is put into the dying state (was 4 seconds)

Now applies to all survivors (was limited to Survivors inside the Terror Radius)

Reworked Add-on – "Philly"

Decreases time required to Mark a Survivor by 20%

Reworked Add-on – Cinch Straps

Night Shroud remains active after a failed basic attack

Reworked Add-on – Olsen's Address Book

Survivors that are Marked reveal their auras for 5 seconds when performing rushed actions

Reworked Add-on – Olsen's Journal

A Survivor that is Marked is inflicted with Oblivious until the Mark expires

Reworked Add-on – Telephoto Lens

A Survivor that reveals The Ghost Face is inflicted with Oblivious for 60 seconds

Reworked Add-on – Chewed Pen

Survivors that are in the dying state take 3 seconds to reveal The Ghost Face

Reworked Add-on – Knife Belt Clip

Reduces the Terror Radius by 8 meters when crouching

Reworked Add-on – Lasting Perfume

Survivors that are on a hook take 3 seconds to reveal The Ghost Face

Reworked Add-on – Olsen's Wallet

Breaking a pallet or wall immediately recharges Night Shroud

Reworked Add-on – Drop-Leg Knife Sheath

The Ghost Face gains 10% movement speed for 5 seconds after Marking a Survivor

Reworked Add-on – Night Vision Monocular

A Survivor that reveals The Ghost Face is inflicted with Exhausted for 5 seconds

Reworked Add-on – Victim's Detailed Routine

After being Marked, Survivors are inflicted with Exhausted for 5 seconds

Reworked Add-on – "Ghost Face caught on Tape"

Instantly recharges Night Shroud after a successful basic attack puts a Survivor into the dying state

Changes from PTB

The Nightmare's "Z" Block Add-on has had the bleed frequency modifier returned

Hemorrhage no longer reduces healing progress when downed

The Shape's stalk and The Ghost Face's stalk / reveal mechanics have had their values tuned to account for the technical rework to stalking / revealing

The Legion

Removed the loss of power gauge on successful basic attacks

The following Add-ons have been adjusted from the PTB: Frank's Mixtape, Julie's Mixtape, Stolen Sketchbook, Stab Wounds Study, BFFs, and Etched Ruler

The Archives

"Tome 11: DEVOTION" of The Archives (starts April 28th 11AM ET)

The "Blood Debt" challenge in Tome 8: DELIVERANCE – Level 4 has had its completion goal reduced from 10 to 5.

Changed instances of Roman numerals in Tome names to Arabic numerals in all related contexts

Reworked the description texts of Glyph Challenges and Dual Role challenges to make them consistent and clearer

Engine Update And Download Size