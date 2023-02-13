Dead Island 2 Release Date Moved Forward

Dead Island 2 will no longer be releasing on April 28, because the release date has been moved up. As you may know, this is very uncommon, and it's almost ironic it's happening with Dead Island 2 after its very, very long and troubled development punctuated with many delays. Rather than April 28, the game will now be releeasing via PC, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox consoles on April 21. Alongside this news, publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios has announced that the game has gone gold. What does this mean? It means the game is content complete and ready to be printed onto discs and shipped.

The pair don't say why the game's release date is being moved up early, but it's clearly because it can. What this also seems to signal is that the game is ahead of schedule and should be thoroughly polished by the time it's released as the next two months will now presumably be dedicated solely to polishing the game, though it's possible the team, or at least a portion of it, could be moved to a new project or potential DLC.

Below, you can check out the tweet from the game's official Twitter account relaying the news:

You asked for it, you got it. Dead Island 2 went gold and it's coming out a week early.

See you in HELL-A on April 21, 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/8Gu28bIcUS — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) February 13, 2023

Dead Island 2 is set to release worldwide on April 21 via PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X on April 21. When it releases, it will cost $59.99, $10 less than many other new AAA games. Below, you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

"A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, California, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies," reads said story synopsis. "The city is in quarantine and the military have retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the zombie inside. Only you, and the handful of other swaggering fellows who happen to be resistant to the pathogen, holds the future of Los Angeles (and humanity), in the balance. As you uncover the truth behind the outbreak you'll discover who-or what-you are. Survive, evolve, save the world-just another day in Los Angeles!"