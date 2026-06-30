Dead or Alive 6: Last Round Tanks to “Mostly Negative” Reviews as Players Are Forced to Rebuy DLC

The original Dead or Alive 6 released back in 2019 to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Like prior games in the Dead or Alive franchise, there was a free-to-play version, as well as a paid version that includes additional character DLC and costumes. Unfortunately, the game’s newly released Last Round version isn’t off to a great start, in part because of some of those previously released character DLC.

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Dead or Alive 6: Last Round is a new, allegedly improved version of the original game. When it released on June 25th, it replaced the old base game entirely on storefronts. So, players who want to buy Dead or Alive 6 going forward will have to opt for the Last Round version. The problem? That version doesn’t let players transfer over some of their paid DLC from the prior game. And that has, pretty understandably, led to an influx of negative reviews on Steam.

Dead or Alive 6: Last Round Supports Most, But Not All, Original DLC

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The Last Round version of Dead or Alive 6 adds a few new features, most notably an enhanced photo mode. It also adds some characters previously only available as DLC to the base game itself. This version of the game does let players bring over a good number of their cosmetic DLC from prior purchases. However, a few exclusions have players furious that Koei Tecmo apparently expects fans to buy the same DLC a second time if they want to continue to access that content in the new version.

Like the original release, Dead or Alive 6: Last Round is available as both a free-to-play Core Fighters edition or paid version that includes additional characters, as well as the game’s Story Mode. This is all pretty par for the course. However, the reason the game has hit Mostly Negative on Steam is largely due to missing paid DLC characters. As far as I can tell, there are two main issues here.

First, certain crossover characters that were previously available for $8 each do not carry over to the new version of the game. If players want to continue to play as Mai Shiranui or Kula Diamond, and use the cosmetic packs to change their look, they need to buy everything again. Second, players are also required to re-buy Story Unlock Keys or Character Keys to supplement the free version of the game, even if you already paid for them before Last Round released. That means if you want to keep playing the free version, you’ll have to buy characters and Story Mode a second time. Though this information is clearly stated on the game’s Steam description, it’s not clear why this is the case, except as a way to earn more money for the same features twice.

Courtesy of Koei Tecmo

Naturally, players are less than happy about basically losing access to content they already paid for. The price to unlock these characters has also increased, with crossover DLC characters increased from their prior $8 price to a full $11 each. And they’re not included in the paid version of the game, so even if you fork over $40 to buy the new Last Round edition, your prior purchases won’t all carry over.

Though the re-purchase of DLC is the primary complaint, it’s not the only reason the game has achieved its Mostly Negative review status. The Last Stand version of Dead or Alive 6 does not support cross-platform play, something players have long been asking for. Many reviews also say it doesn’t really make any meaningful improvements, but focuses on minor additions. By and large, though, it’s clear players are mostly frustrated at the lack of an upgrade path or full transfer of prior purchases to reward those who already owned the old version of the game.

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