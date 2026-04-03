10 Best Free Games on Steam in 2026, Ranked

Both video games and gaming consoles have gone up in price over the last year or so. For many gamers, that means making some tough choices about which games we can realistically add to our lineup. Thankfully, there are plenty of free-to-play titles available on platforms like Steam to help fill in the gaps. But not all free games respect players’ time, and it can be hard to know which ones are actually worth checking out.

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Last year, I rounded up some of the best free games on Steam. Since then, plenty of new games have arrived on the platform. That means it’s about time for a refresh of the best free games Steam has to offer in 2026. To make the cut, games need a positive rating on Steam, with a decent number of reviews to make up that score. I also tried to get a good mix of genres to suit a variety of gamers. From there, I ranked them based on how much playtime and overall satisfaction you’re likely to get out of them as a free-to-play user. So, here are the top 10 free games you can play on Steam in 2026.

10) Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Image courtesy of Cygames

One of last year’s surprise breakout hits was Cygames’ Umamusume: Pretty Derby. It dominated Steam charts upon its release in June 2025 and earned the honor of Best Mobile Game at the 2025 Game Awards. With over 38,436 reviews, the Steam version of the game lands solidly at a Very Positive rating. That said, I personally think this one works best on mobile. But if you prefer gaming on Steam, it’s a solid option.

Umamusume puts you in the role of a trainer working to support the careers of your athletes. Via the game’s gacha mechanic, you recruit new Umamusume and then train them to reach new heights in their careers. It’s pretty free-to-play friendly, with plenty of ways to earn Carats for pulls in-game. And much of the gameplay itself isn’t paywalled, so there’s plenty to do while waiting for your next free pull.

9) The Lord of the Rings Online

Image courtesy of Standing Stone Games and Daybreak Game Company

The Lord of the Rings Online first arrived on Steam back in 2012. All these years later, it still gets regular updates with new content for players to enjoy. If you are a Tolkien fan waiting for the next major Lord of the Rings RPG to drop, this free MMORPG is well worth a go. It boasts a Very Positive rating on Steam with over 14,000 reviews. Compared to some bigger MMORPGs, it has a smaller player base these days, but it’s still fairly active among LOTR fans.

In The Lord of the Rings Online, you get to create your very own hero character, then explore the vast world of Middle-earth. The game offers a decent amount of solo content as well as the co-op content you might expect from an MMORPG. With a ton of content available for free, it’s quite free-to-play friendly. That said, newer expansions do require a purchase, so you may run out of things to do without paying up after you run through the base game and first few free expansions.

8) Wuthering Waves

Image courtesy of Kuro Games

Kuro Games’ open-world action RPG Wuthering Waves continues to be a popular free game on Steam. It offers a stunning anime art style and a compelling story, not to mention frequent free updates. Like many free-to-play games, it uses a gacha mechanic for its character pulls. Yet despite the overall mixed reception for gacha games, Wuthering Waves sits at Very Positive on Steam with over 22,800 reviews.

In Wuthering Waves, players explore a vast open world desolated by the dangerous Lament. You are a Rover, freshly awakened and ready to take on an adventure to uncover your past and impact the future. And most players agree that, gacha mechanics aside, it’s fairly free-to-play friendly. As long as you’re okay with missing out on some new characters, there’s plenty to enjoy in Wuthering Waves without spending a dime.

7) Palia

Image courtesy of Singularity 6

Singularity 6’s Palia is a fantasy life sim with MMO elements, geared towards cozy gamers. It receives frequent updates with new content, ensuring there’s always something new to explore. And with 34,416 reviews on Steam, it remains in the Very Positive review range.

Palia gives players a vibrant fantasy world to explore, with all the cozy game elements like farming, fishing, cooking, and crafting. Best of all, as a free-to-play game, its monetization is entirely centered on optional cosmetics. None of the gameplay itself is paywalled, so you can enjoy all of what Palia has to offer entirely for free.

6) Star Wars: The Old Republic

Image courtesy of Broadsword and Electronic Arts

Another long-running MMORPG that’s still well worth a go is Star Wars: The Old Republic. With nearly 60,000 reviews, Star Wars: The Old Republic still sits at a Very Positive rating on Steam. And yes, the game is still being updated despite initially launching back in 2011.

This game lets players step into a variety of roles within the Star Wars universe. Explore the vast galaxy and uncover a unique story depending on which character type you choose. The story itself is very friendly to free-to-play gamers, though certain features like high-level gear and items, are paywalled. Still, if you’re in it for the story, you’re going to have a good time for free with The Old Republic.

5) Fallout Shelter

Image courtesy of Bethesda

Bethesda’s Fallout series remains immensely popular, particularly in the wake of its popular TV adaptation. And if you want a free way to engage with the franchise, it’s hard to do better than Fallout Shelter. This free-to-play survival game has been around since 2017 and maintains a Very Positive rating on Steam with over 32,000 reviews.

Fallout Shelter puts you in charge of running your own underground Vault. You’ll need to keep your Dwellers happy and safe from the dangers that lurk in the Wasteland. Part Survival game, part base-building management sim, Fallout Shelter is highly free-to-play friendly. Paid features speed up the grind, but everything in the game is accessible for free for a little time and patience. That makes it among the best free games on Steam in 2026.

4) Where Winds Meet

Image courtesy of Everstone Studio and NetEase Games

This open-world action RPG released in late 2025 and has quickly earned a place among the top free-to-play games on offer. It has earned a Very Positive rating on Steam with over 59,400 reviews and counting. Since launch, Where Winds Meet has already gotten a few big updates, with more to come according to the 2026 roadmap.

Where Winds Meet is a Wuxia-style action RPG set in 10th-century China. Players become a young swordmaster and embark on a journey to uncover their identity and shape their destiny. It features Souls-like combat and open-world exploration. Monetization centers on cosmetic items, so gameplay content is entirely open to free-to-play gamers. For solo gamers looking for a solid free RPG on Steam, Where Winds Meet is a top contender.

3) Path of Exile

Image courtesy of Grinding Gear Games

Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile was a solid action RPG when it launched in 2013, and it remains among the best free-to-play entries in 2026. Despite work on Path of Exile 2, GGG continues to provide major updates and new content for the original PoE. And with over 141,000 reviews on Steam, it remains among the ranks of games with Very Positive ratings on the PC gaming platform.

Path of Exile brings players into a dark fantasy world full of enemies to attack. Its appeal comes largely from its deep customization system, which uses a combination of character classes, skill trees, and items to offer varied playstyles. The game’s hordes of enemies are satisfying to fight, and its free updates offer new challenges and opportunities to try out new strategies. All game content is free, with monetization coming through cosmetics and convenience items. It’s a pretty balanced game for free-to-play users, though those paid Stash Tabs will be pretty essential for later-game play.

2) Unturned

Image courtesy of Smartly Dressed Games

This open-world zombie survival game has a Roblox-esque art style. It’s been around since 2017 and still receives regular updates with new content, offering fresh survival challenges. It boasts a Very Positive Rating on Steam with over 220,000 reviews, which is no easy feat.

In Unturned, you play as a survivor determined not to become a zombie. To survive, you’ll have to fight against zombies as well as the elements. That means hunting and foraging for food, farming, and seeking shelter from the elements and undead hordes. The full gameplay experience, including all maps and game modes, is available for free, with monetization offering cosmetics and boosted loot drops.

1) DOTA 2

Image courtesy of Valve

Valve’s free-to-play MOBA Dota 2 has remained among the top-played games on Steam for years. It has been running since 2013 and still gets regular updates with new playable heroes and more. Though recent reviews are more mixed, the game retains an overall Very Positive rating with over 825,000 reviews on Steam.

Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena game where every hero is available for free. It offers skill-based matchmaking alongside plenty of optional game modes to brush up on your skills before you face off against opponents. All heroes are unlocked from the start, and monetization comes via optional cosmetics. That said, there can be a learning curve for Dota 2, making it tricky for new players, even if it is quite free-to-play friendly. But those who love it keep on coming back, making it one of the most popular free games on Steam in 2026.

What free games are in your rotation? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!