Death Stranding’s Norman Reedus Is Open to Being in More Games

Death Stranding, the first game from Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions, is set to release this Friday, November 8th. It stars Norman Reedus as protagonist Sam Bridges, and while Reedus has been in video games before, they’ve basically just been because of The Walking Dead‘s Daryl Dixon, whom Reedus also portrays. In a recent interview about the game, Reedus was asked whether he’d be interested in being in more games, and the actor certainly seems game.

“Yeah, it’s fascinating,” Reedus told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about his experience with Death Stranding and whether he’d do more games. “As part of a story, you’re in this large story. It’s completely different than the games I grew up with. It’s completely immersive and requires all of your attention and patience. I asked [Kojima] once, this is so realistic, do you think there’s going to be a day where you don’t need actors anymore? He goes, no. You could never do that. You need the soul. You need a real human to have real human emotions. And I was like, thank God, because I wouldn’t have a job if not.”

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding, in which Reedus stars as the protagonist Sam Bridges, describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game title right here.