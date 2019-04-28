Hideo Kojima Plays Coy On Whether or Not Death Stranding Is Coming to PC

Earlier this week, Hideo Kojima joined Norman Reedus and Geoff Keighley for a special panel at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, where, as you’d expect, Death Stranding was talked about a lot, which meant interesting tidbits spilling out and onto the Internet. One of the most interesting tidbits though came during a Q&A at the end of a panel, where somebody asked Kojima if Death Stranding was coming to PC, which, apparently, Kojima didn’t answer.

That’s it. Somebody asked Kojima if the PS4 exclusive was also coming to PC, and Kojima failed to provide a straight answer, which of course, has many believing it will.

Q: Is there still a PC version?

A: Didn’t really answer it#Tribeca2019 — Michelle Jaworski (@michejaw) April 25, 2019

As you may know, Kojima has hinted in the past he wants Death Stranding on PC, but with Sony Interactive Entertainment publishing the game, this seems unlikely. However, it’s possible. Kojima Productoins is working with Sony as a second-party, which means this could be a timed exclusive of sorts. For example, Sony published Quantic Dream’s Detroit: Become Human, which launched on the PS4, but is now also PC bound.

That said, at this point, all we can do is speculate. It’s interesting Kojima didn’t just simply shoot down the question of a PC port, but it’s not worth going to the bookies on.

Death Stranding is in development officially for the PS4, and possibly the PS5 as well. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated open-world game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. Do you think Death Stranding is coming to PC?

